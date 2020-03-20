YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgecom Solutions, the leading provider of comprehensive support for regulated member communications, announced it is providing three months free access to the Bridgecom Outreach Platform for call centers and care management teams, health systems and health plans, and qualified emergency response teams who are affected by the coronavirus.
In addition, the company announced it formed an emergency response team of subject matter experts who can rapidly support communication program needs of any volume.
"Bridgecom Solutions remains open to continue to fulfill our services and to help the healthcare industry communicate quickly and clearly during this critical time," said Joel Luce, CEO of Bridgecom Solutions. "Together, we are facing an unprecedented challenge. We hope that by offering immediate and free access to our platform we can help keep people informed throughout this crisis."
Bridgecom's Outreach Platform can set up communications to be delivered to a cohort or all patients, via mail, SMS text, email, IVR calls or any sequence of these modes. The free access can be used for any coronavirus-related communications campaigns including:
- Infection avoidance
- Condition management
- Case coordination
- Patient/member resource re-direction
- Industry vetted third party content, including infographics, videos and articles
For more information or to gain access to the Bridgecom Outreach Platform call 888.685.7100.
Bridgecom® is a software and services company that provides healthcare clients a powerful way to close communications and care gaps. Our unique blend of technology and patented processes improve outcomes and dramatically reduces the cost of care. For information about the company visit BridgecomSolutions.com.
