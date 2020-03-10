MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced an updated COVID-19 coverage policy that includes free diagnostic testing and early prescription refills. Under this policy, members whose care providers have ordered testing will have COVID-19 diagnostic tests covered as preventive care at no cost to them. In addition, Bright Health members who are concerned about accessing their prescriptions during the COVID-19 outbreak can have their next prescription refilled on an as-needed basis. Members should contact their pharmacist and ask them to request approval for early refills through the company's pharmacy help line.
"Our foremost responsibility during the COVID-19 outbreak is to the health, safety and well-being of our members," said Michael Cantor, Chief Medical Officer for Bright Health Plan. "We are committed to working closely with our members, Care Partners and physicians to contain the spread of COVID-19 by providing affordable access to diagnostic care for all of our members."
Currently, testing is available for patients who meet COVID-19 evaluation criteria through the CDC and state labs. On March 5, the health care diagnostics company LabCorp announced that it had launched its own COVID-19 test, and several other private testing companies are expected to follow suit.
Members who are concerned about their symptoms should consult with their doctor to determine whether or not they meet the criteria for testing; however, they should contact their care provider before they arrive so that they can be advised on applicable preventive measures and avoid putting other patients at risk. For more information, members are urged to check the CDC website and contact their state health agency or call their local COVID-19 hotline, where available.
About Bright Health
