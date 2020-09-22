Bright Health Inc. Announces $500 Million Series E Funding Including Significant Investments by Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates, Blackstone, NEA and Bessemer Venture Partners

- The funding round marks the first equity investment in the Company by Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Blackstone - Bright Health maintains strong support from existing investors, including NEA, Bessemer Venture Partners and Greenspring Associates