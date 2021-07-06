IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups in the United States, today announced the grand opening of another affiliated Bright Now! Dental office, serving the community of Spokane Valley, WA.
Patients will enjoy convenient hours, a comfortable office, and full-service care at the new Spokane Valley location. This newest Bright Now! Dental office provides full-service general dentistry, plus specialty care services, such as orthodontics (braces), Invisalign®, oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and implants. Located at 615 N Sullivan Road, Suite B, in Spokane Valley, the office will be open five days a week, including evenings. Bright Now! Dental accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options so patients can afford the care they need.
To celebrate the grand opening, the new Spokane Valley office will offer a special $39 new patient check-up package, including an exam and digital x-rays, and $100 off dental services over $300. Opening this new location helps Smile Brands and its affiliated dental groups achieve their mission to provide "Smiles for Everyone®" by bringing affordable dental care to local neighborhoods.
Leading the clinical team in the new Bright Now! Dental office will be Doctors Naim S. Abualshar and Madrid Uso, III. Dr. Abualshar and Dr. Uso look forward to working together in a friendly and comfortable environment to help put patients at ease.
"My goal is to create a healthy, beautiful smile using the most effective, yet comfortable approach for each patient," explains Dr. Abualshar. Dr. Uso adds "I'm always looking to provide quality care that is catered to individual's needs and preferences. I'm excited for the opportunity to partner with Smile Brands to open this state-of-the-art facility and serve the community of Spokane Valley."
Prospective patients can call the new Spokane Valley Bright Now! Dental office at 509-900-3500 or toll-free at 1-888-BRIGHT-NOW (1-888-274-4486). People can also visit us online to schedule an appointment at the new Spokane Valley location.
About Smile Brands
Smile Brands Inc., based in Irvine California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 8,200 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 60 brands including well-known regional brands Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three straight years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands Inc., 714.428.1299, press@smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands Inc.