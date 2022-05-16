A Decade of Recognition, the Nation's Leading Home Care Franchise Receives Prestigious Honor from The Joint Commission
GURNEE, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, a national home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 365 locally owned and operated locations nationwide, was awarded The Joint Commission's 2022 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for the tenth consecutive year, reinforcing the brand's devotion to the highest standards of quality and safety in home health care.
BrightStar Care is the only home care organization to achieve this title for the last decade, with more than 95 percent of its independently owned and operated offices accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Additionally, BrightStar Care is one of only two franchisors to receive this title since the award's inception in 2013.
Receiving the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission means that healthcare organizations have completed a comprehensive on-site review and precisely follow the standards and requirements established by The Joint Commission. To achieve accreditation, organizations must incorporate and consistently maintain Joint Commission standards and requirements into their policies, procedures, processes, and training materials. Joint Commission accreditation helps organizations improve safety procedures, which have become even more crucial amid the ongoing pandemic.
"BrightStar Care's number one priority is to deliver the highest standard of high-quality in-home care, so our clients can age safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes. We are grateful that The Joint Commission continues to recognize our efforts and has once again awarded us with its Enterprise Champion for Quality Award," said Shelly Sun, founder and CEO, of BrightStar Care. "The challenges of the past two years have made it evident that the future of healthcare is in the home and how crucial access to quality home care is. With this award, we will continue to collaborate with our franchisees to ensure that our clients receive industry-leading, high-quality care."
"We are thrilled to have been awarded The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for the last decade. Even during a global pandemic our clinical quality did not decrease, and this award is a testament to that," said Josie Rhoades, vice president of Clinical Operations, BrightStar Care. "We take great pride in providing a higher standard of care and assuring our franchisees are equipped with the right training, clinical support, and resources to remain a recipient of this prestigious honor."
"We are pleased to recognize BrightStar Care with the Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for the tenth consecutive year," said Gary Bachrach, executive director, Home Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "We applaud the BrightStar Care organization for its commitment and effort to work closely with its franchisees to continue to improve quality and safety for the many individuals and families it serves nationwide."
Joint Commission accreditation is a known quality indicator within the industry. It is the same organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation has allowed BrightStar Care to help its clients continue to live safely in their own homes and improve the quality of their lives, as well as to help prevent hospital re-admissions and decrease ER visits, falls, infections, and unnecessary health care costs for clients.
BrightStar Care provides the full continuum of home care services comprised of companionship, personal care, dementia care, medication assistance, skilled nursing, and more to improve clients' health and quality of life. For more information on BrightStar Care, please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com. For more information on The Joint Commission, please visit http://www.jointcommission.org.
About BrightStar Care:
Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 365 locations that provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 15,000 caregivers and over 5,700 nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care of each individual client. BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. For more information on BrightStar Care, please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com.
Media Contact
Stephanie Jerome, BrightStar Care, 1 6267336397, sjerome@konnectagency.com
SOURCE BrightStar Care