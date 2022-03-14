SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care Salt Lake City announced today that it received the distinguished Best of Home Care –Leader in Excellence, Provider of Choice, and Employer of Choice Awards from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, BrightStar Care of Salt Lake City is now ranked among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program. This is the second year in a row that the agency has received the awards and makes it one of only two agencies in the State of Utah to receive the distinction.
This accomplishment demonstrates BrightStar Care Salt Lake City's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of BrightStar Care Salt Lake City's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, BrightStar Care Salt Lake City received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the BrightStar Care Salt Lake City management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.
"We are so grateful for our staff who have demonstrated back-to-back years of excellence in providing the highest quality care for our clients and taking care of each other as employees of our agency," says Tammara Brown, owner.
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
"Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible," says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "We are happy to recognize BrightStar Care Salt Lake City as a Leader in Excellence. We've been impressed by their commitment to their clients and caregivers, as well as the quality of the overall care they provide. They really stand out in their market as a top home care provider."
To find out more about BrightStar Care Salt Lake City's commitment to excellence, please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com/salt-lake-city-east or call 801-559-3999.
###
About BrightStar Care Salt Lake City
BrightStar Care Salt Lake City provides quality home care caregivers and medical staffing solutions to families and businesses in the Salt Lake City metro area. Its home care agency services include senior home and pediatric care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, skilled nursing care, caregivers and childcare/nanny services, special needs care, infusion pharmacy services and more. For more information, please call (801) 559-3999, or visit http://www.brightstarcare.com/salt-lake-city-east.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse is the home care industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.
Media Contact
Kelly Angam, BrightStar Care of Salt Lake City, 1 801-559-3999, Kelly.Angam@brightstarcare.com
SOURCE BrightStar Care of Salt Lake City