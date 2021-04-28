BALTIMORE, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brightview Senior Living, a leader in senior living that builds, owns and operates 45 senior living communities along the east coast, is honored to announce it has ranked on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2021 list for its exceptional company culture. As the only senior living company to make the list, this prestigious award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S.
The Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list is largely based on direct survey feedback from employees, benchmarked versus all other organizations. Some of the survey feedback from Brightview associates include:
- 94% believe 'You are made to feel welcome when you join the company'
- 93% believe 'I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community'
- 92% believe 'I feel a sense of pride when I look at what we accomplish'
- 91% believe 'I feel I make a difference here'
- 91% believe 'My work has special meaning: this is not "just a job"'
"Every day, we are grateful for our dedicated associates who care for our residents like family," said Doug Dollenberg, President of Brightview Senior Living. "We have always said our associates are what make Brightview a vibrant community. We know that if we're a great place to work, in turn, our communities will be a great place to live. For Brightview associates to have provided such extraordinary feedback during the challenge of a pandemic is truly humbling."
Brightview was assessed on how associates' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that they are creating a great workplace for all.
The 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list honors the most heroic companies supporting their people and communities in the U.S. during this historically challenging year. Great Place to Work® surveyed over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact.
Sixty percent of each company's score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40 percent is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic. Companies need to employ at least 1,000 US employees to be considered for the 100 Best Companies list, and at least 100,000 employees globally to be considered for the Best Big Companies to Work For list.
"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."
To date, Brightview has been honored with various accolades, including:
- #1 on Fortune's Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ in 2020
- #1 on Fortune's Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ in 2019
- Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2019
- Fortune Best Place to Work, 2019
- Great Place to Work in 2019
- Certification by Great Place to Work®
For more information about Brightview Senior Living visit their website.
About Brightview Senior Living: Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring Village®, a specialized neighborhood for memory care.
Each of our Brightview Senior Living communities focuses on five elements of wellness which we call SPICE. Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Our amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.
About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® ™: Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from over 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Tessa Bonnstetter, Brightview Senior Living, 2345678923, tessa@collins-company.com
SOURCE Brightview Senior Living