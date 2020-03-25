CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg, the leading delivery orchestration platform, announced the pre-release of BringgNow, a last-mile delivery solution to immediately launch and scale delivery operations. Using BringgNow business owners can quickly load incoming orders, dispatch deliveries to their own drivers or crowdsourced fleets and deliver items to customers with a fully branded, real-time Uber-like experience. While this solution was scheduled to be released later this year, Bringg made the decision to release early to aid businesses facing increased demand for delivery services, especially grocers, convenience stores and restaurants, as consumers look to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Bringg is offering business owners this out of the box solution for last-mile delivery management for free.
As a leading delivery orchestration solution for some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries, Bringg has seen firsthand the evolution in how goods have been delivered over the past several years. In just a few weeks, efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have forced businesses across sectors and industries to engage digital services on a previously unseen scale and accelerated timeline. However, only a few large chains and delivery services currently have the technology and infrastructure to manage and scale their delivery services this rapidly, providing exceptional delivery experiences with offerings such as contactless delivery. BringgNow will provide smaller businesses the ability to start, scale, and manage delivery operations to ensure a delivery experience comparable to that of leading food and retail businesses.
"The world is facing a crisis, and we are seeing businesses across every sector and market look to new solutions in order to adapt to the new normal everyone is experiencing," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "In seeing the tremendous rise in demand around the world for delivery, we felt a community obligation to accelerate the release of this solution to provide businesses a free and easy tool to enable them to start, grow, and manage online delivery."
Features offered with BringgNow include:
- Effortless Onboarding: Delivery operations up and running with a 1-step registration and fast onboarding.
- Simplified Order Creation and Management: Create and manage the influx of incoming orders on our intuitive web dashboard.
- Controlled Fleet Management: Real-time visibility and transparency to your delivery fleets for data-based decision making and efficient driver management.
- Smart Order Dispatch: Manage the delivery of planned and hotshot orders by dispatching the right drivers at the right time.
- Empowered Drivers: Easily onboard new drivers with our intuitive iOS and Android interactive driver app.
- Delighted Customers: Provide a branded customer experience and keep customers informed with live, track and trace and real-time communications.
"No person or business can single handedly solve the crisis the world is facing with COVID-19, but if we work together as a community we can make an impact and solve the issues that we collectively face," said Bloch. "Now more than ever, both businesses and people need to focus on supporting one another in order to succeed together."
For more information on BringgNow, please visit https://bringgnow.bringg.com/.
About Bringg
Bringg is the leading delivery orchestration solution, providing enterprises with the most efficient way to manage their complex delivery operations. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries are already gaining clear strategic value from Bringg's powerful SaaS platform which offers the real-time capabilities they need in order to achieve logistical excellence across their delivery ecosystem. Market-leading companies from the retail, grocery, restaurant, consumer goods, logistics and services industries trust Bringg's technology to help them streamline their logistical operations for peak efficiency, enable fully elastic logistics across multiple delivery models, and create perfect delivery experiences for their customers. By using our platform, they can establish successful cost-effective operations that balance the needs of all the participants in their delivery ecosystem – from management at headquarters, through the teams in the field, and all the way to the end-customers who are at the heart of the entire process.