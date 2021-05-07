FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its second year of carnage, the need for sampling the air for viruses has reached a peak moment, especially as people return to work, schools and to their medical appointments often with trepidation.
Just announced, the new BioSpot-GEM™ bioaerosol sampler packages a unique patented technique of sample collection into a field application tool that enables non-research professionals to sample for virus and other bio-pathogens with levels of efficiency and effectiveness not seen before.
Partially funded by the National Science Foundation, the BioSpot-GEM sampler is small, quiet and effective in determining the presence of airborne virus and other pathogenic particles. Sampling onto a sterile swab pretreated with a genomic preservative (patents pending), the BioSpot-GEM sampler fills a unique gap in the marketplace for survey and mitigation use. The swab samples are analyzed using familiar genomic PCR and sequencing techniques that have now become ubiquitous tools of vital information.
Prior to this range of samplers, sampling for bioaerosols was a tricky activity requiring skilled workers to use the often-antiquated techniques and methods. Many research scientists have recently used the more effective and patented Condensation Growth Capture method which is now commercially available in a simplified version by Aerosol Devices Inc.
