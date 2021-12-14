TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The growing use of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) has enabled greater patient engagement and driven diversity in trials by reducing the need for participants to frequently travel to investigator sites. While the unique needs of oncology trials might have initially made it seem a DCT approach doesn't apply, there is now a growing consensus that there is a benefit to using a hybrid approach to DCTs, where patients go to investigator sites when absolutely required, but participate remotely for those aspects of the trial where it is feasible to do so.
In this webinar, featured speakers will discuss the incorporation of DCT methodologies into clinical trials including:
- Where do we start? At what point in trial design does the impact of DCTs need to be factored in?
- What remote data collection methodologies and other DCT services are appropriate for oncology, and what are the regulatory implications of using them?
- How can patient diversity and equity be improved through a hybrid DCT approach?
- Special considerations for pediatric trials and those involving elderly participants
Register for this webinar in which a panel of speakers will answer these and other questions to raise awareness and prompt continued development of patient-centric trial designs.
Join expert speakers from Labcorp Drug Development, Kathleen Griffin (Moderator), VP, DCT Strategy & Enablement; Melissa Harris, Director, Patient Recruitment & Engagement, Global Patient Engagement; Jennifer Urwongse, Associate Director, Commercial Strategy, Decentralized Clinical Trials; and Begoña de las Heras Garcia, Senior Medical Director, Oncology MedSci, Oncology Global Clinical Development, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bringing the Oncology Trial to the Patient: New Perspectives and Technologies That Enable More Engaging Trial Participation.
