SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scientists at Housey Pharma have developed the next generation of drug-discovery technology in the cell-based assay field. Cell-based assay systems are research tools that use living cells to identify and refine new medicines. The Company's technologies are being offered for licensure on a non-exclusive basis to other research-based pharmaceutical companies worldwide.
According to Dr. Housey, one of the co-inventors of the technology, the platform enables the creation of
target-specific, cell-based assay systems through the use of technologies in genetic engineering, biochemistry and cell-biology. It is especially well-suited to targets previously thought to be "undruggable" in the human genome. An undruggable target is a term used in the pharmaceutical industry to refer to a biomolecule for which it is believed to be impossible to create a therapeutically effective medicine capable of modulating the biological function of the target in the human body.
"Housey Pharma has developed a technology platform to create effective medicines for the undruggable targets that are found in many human diseases, such as drug-resistant cancers, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders including dementia, and many other disease states," said Dr. Housey.
The licensed drug-discovery platform technology has been awarded eleven issued patents with more than 145 claims in the United States as well as dozens of other countries worldwide, with more pending. The technology includes methods of discovering compounds that overcome drug-resistant cancers, generalized drug discovery and lead- optimization methods applicable to all human diseases, and certain compounds. The technology is particularly applicable to the discovery and development of protein kinase inhibitors useful for the treatment of drug-resistant cancers.
"Breakthroughs in the discovery and development of new medicines are enabled through the use of this advanced technology platform," said Dr. Housey. "We look forward to seeing innovative new medicines that benefit people around the world brought forth by our scientific colleagues at our many licensees, including Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann La Roche, the Janssen Pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson, and others."
About Housey Pharma
Housey Pharma is a commercial-stage, privately held biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, research, development and sale of medicines that address important, unserved medical and health needs. Housey Pharma's products are created through the application of advanced, patented and proprietary drug discovery technologies invented by Housey Pharma. The company believes its patented technologies comprise a core-enabling technology platform that provides it with a competitive advantage for new drug discovery and creation.
Housey Pharma plans to launch a Phase 2 clinical program on one of its anti-diabetic medications in 2021. This first-in-class botanical compound targets the Insulin Receptor Substrate-2 (IRS2) pathway in human cells. IRS-2 is a protein previously considered to be an "undruggable" target. Housey Pharma has also developed the world's first orally active compound that directly targets the same pathway that insulin uses to stimulate human cells to remove glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream. Housey Pharma's compounds enhance insulin action in such a way that little or no insulin is needed to keep blood sugar under control. For more information, visit http://www.housey.com.
