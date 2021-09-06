VANCOUVER, BC and GARLAND, Texas, Sep. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients of BriteStar Primary Care who require blood pressure monitoring at home will now be equipped with remote monitoring technology, under a new partnership with Claris Healthcare. The partnership marks an expansion of BriteStar's telemedicine services, part of an ongoing shift toward telehealth across the U.S.
BriteStar, based in Garland, Texas, selected the Claris Continuum Remote Patient Monitoring platform to provide blood pressure monitoring for an initial group of hypertensive patients at risk of cardiac disease.
The system provides patients with a cellular-connected blood pressure cuff, which automatically uploads readings into the Claris cloud-based platform. On the physician side, care providers access a dashboard where they can easily view patient information, monitor vital signs, and set alerts that identify patients whose readings require immediate attention.
"Providing cardiac care in a remote setting means that closely monitoring vital signs like blood pressure is essential," said Henna Xiang, Nurse Practitioner at BriteStar. "Claris Continuum's intuitive software, state-of-the-art sensors, and professional implementation has made this a critical tool as we continue to expand our telemedicine practice."
In addition to monitoring vital signs, the Claris Continuum platform also supports physicians with Medicare billing, reporting, and reimbursement. Specifically, BriteStar is using the platform to manage Medicare reimbursement of remote patient monitoring codes CPT 99453 (setup), CPT 99454 (device readings), CPT 99457 (20-minute remote patient monitoring) and CPT 99458 (40-minute remote patient monitoring).
Telemedicine has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to patient demand, increased uptake by providers, and regulatory changes that have made reimbursement easier. Surveys have found that telehealth use has stabilized at levels 38 times higher than before the pandemic.
That increase in demand has left many medical practices looking for solutions to continue providing a high level of care without increasing the cost to patients, notes Jake Levy, CRO of Claris Healthcare.
"During the pandemic, we've seen more and more care providers seeking practical solutions for remote patient monitoring of patients with chronic conditions, and we believe this trend is only going to continue to grow," Levy said. "BriteStar represents the future of how physicians will manage and treat chronic conditions to improve patient outcomes, optimize staff resources, and lower the overall cost of care."
About BriteStar Primary Care
BriteStar Primary Care provides the highest quality of medical care. We are committed to be involved in our community and treat our patients as family. We believe that preventive medicine is the best medicine, and we promote the slogan "Healthy Individual, Healthy Family, Healthy Community." We are committed to be partners of your health and provide individualized high quality and affordable health care to children who are 12 years and older, adults, and senior citizens. We offer same-day, walk-in, and telemedicine appointments and accept most major insurances.
About Claris Healthcare
Founded in 2012 and based in Vancouver, Canada, Claris Healthcare has developed the world's most engaging, flexible, and accessible platform designed to deliver care into the home. The company's Claris Continuum platform is a software solution designed to address the challenges of chronic care management of adults aged 65-plus in the home, and has applications in family care, chronic care, and rehabilitation care. The platform offers flexible deployment options including cellular sensors, pre-configured tablet kits, and dedicated patient and caregiver apps.
