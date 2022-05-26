Britten Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, a periodontal and implant specialty practice that services Tampa Bay, Florida, announces the launch of its updated implant dentistry services. More information about Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is available via http://www.brittenperio.com.
CLEARWATER, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this updated offering, Dr. Todd Britten continues his commitment to providing top-notch dental services to all of his patients. His highly experienced team caters to patients from all backgrounds.
While regular brushing, flossing, and checkups allow many clients to maintain their natural smiles for a lifetime, the team at Britten Periodontics understands that sometimes teeth just can't keep up. If a client has lost a tooth (or a few teeth) due to injury or disease, dental implants can rejuvenate both their smile and oral health.
An implant is a synthetic tooth root in the shape of a post that is surgically placed into the jawbone. The "root" is usually made of titanium (the same material used in many replacement hips and knees), a metal that is well suited to pairing with human bone. A replacement tooth is then fixed to the post. The tooth can be either permanently attached or removable. Permanent teeth are more stable and feel more like natural teeth.
The ideal candidate for implants is a non¬-smoker who has good oral health, including a sufficient amount of bone in the jaw and healthy gums with no sign of gum disease.
Dr. Britten reiterates all procedures in our office are administered by highly trained professionals. As a full-service periodontal practice, the Clearwater, Florida, practice can also provide many other periodontal services in addition to implants that our clients need such as laser therapy, cosmetic periodontics, regenerative therapy and gum grafting.
A satisfied parent shared this review: "After breaking my 5 front upper teeth I was at a loss. Between Dr. Britten and my regular dentist, they worked out a plan of action to deal with my problem. I had major teeth and gum surgery yesterday and absolutely no pain. Couldn't ask for a more proficient doctor or his staff. What a pleasant surprise to wake up pain free after 2- ½ hours of very difficult surgery. Dr. Britten deserves 100 stars for his skill set."
Interested parties may visit https://brittenperio.com if they need more information about the dental practice and its services.
