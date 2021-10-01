FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benefit and Risk Management Services (BRMS) announced today a partnership with HealthJoy, the on-demand personalized healthcare navigation platform, to bring HealthJoy TPA+ to current clients and new business prospects.
HealthJoy TPA+ proactively connects members with a variety of services, including telemedicine, healthcare concierges, price transparency assistance, and more, to help them choose high-quality, lower-cost healthcare. The platform leverages insurance verification and precertification data to get ahead of costly healthcare decisions and guide members to alternatives. HealthJoy's virtual AI assistant, JOY, is at the center of the experience to educate and engage with clients year-round.
"Employees are confused and overwhelmed by our healthcare system, and it's only getting more complex," said Dave Mallen, Executive Vice President, TPA+ National Practice Leader at HealthJoy. "Employees need tools that make it easier to navigate healthcare choices and personalized support that proactively reaches out with help. This partnership represents a new level of service for BRMS clients, linking their innovative approach to benefits management with HealthJoy's connected navigation platform for a truly forward-looking employee experience."
Through HealthJoy TPA+, BRMS clients can also expect to see time savings for HR teams across all industries, along with an increase in employee benefits satisfaction.
"Rising healthcare costs are a major concern for every company and every employee," said Luke Schafer, BRMS Executive Vice President. "At BRMS, we pride ourselves on uncovering and delivering innovative, industry-leading solutions to help control those costs. HealthJoy's connected healthcare platform offers navigation tools and proactive support that change the way employees approach costly healthcare choices, giving our clients unparalleled control over spend and an unrivaled employee experience."
About BRMS
BRMS is a nationwide Third Party Administrator leading the industry in delivering innovative employee benefit services and solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.brmsonline.com.
About HealthJoy
HealthJoy's mobile application creates an intuitive, connected healthcare experience that takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare by connecting its members with the right benefits at the right moment in their care journey. Its mobile platform and human concierge team bring benefits together to surface the best providers, virtual care, and savings. Ultimately, HealthJoy helps employees lead healthier, happier lives. To learn more about HealthJoy's proven approach to healthcare navigation, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.
