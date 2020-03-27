DUBLIN, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) pipeline Target constitutes close to 39 molecules. Out of which approximately 30 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.
Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 - Pipeline Review, H1 2020 outlays comprehensive information on the Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 4, 3, 17 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 5 and 4 molecules, respectively.
Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4)
- The report reviews Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics
Reasons to Buy
- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4)
- Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing
- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic
- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) development landscape
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Overview
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Therapeutics Development
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Therapeutics Assessment
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Drug Profiles
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Dormant Products
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Discontinued Products
- Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) - Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc
- Amgen Inc
- Arvinas Inc
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Bromodomain Pharmaceuticals Inc
- C4 Therapeutics Inc
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Epigene Therapeutics Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Kainos Medicine Inc
- Ningbo Wenda Pharma
- OHM Oncology
- Oncopia Therapeutics LLC
- Plexxikon Inc
- Red Glead Discovery AB
- Resverlogix Corp
- SignalRx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Zenith Epigenetics Ltd
