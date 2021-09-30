HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broncus Holding Corporation ("Broncus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first-in-man clinical trial of its Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD) radiofrequency ablation system, which is expected to benefit patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD") worldwide. The clinical operation was completed by a team consisting of Professor Luo Fengming, Professor Liu Dan, Associate Professor Shen Yongchun and Dr. Zhu Hui of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, West China Hospital, Sichuan University.

COPD is a common chronic respiratory disease. According to Frost & Sullivan, there was 219.2 million COPD patients worldwide in 2020.

Targeted Lung Denervation radiofrequency ablation for COPD treatment is an international leading emerging technology. It mainly realizes denervation through targeting deep tissue radiofrequency ablation in areas with rich bronchial vagus nerves, thus relieving airway obstruction in the lung and achieving the effect of COPD treatment.

