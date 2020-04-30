Brooks_Automation_Logo.jpg

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS), today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter, ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Results Summary






















Quarter Ended








Dollars in millions, except per share data


March 31, 


December 31,



March 31, 


Change vs.






2020


2019



2019


Prior Qtr


Prior Year




Revenue


$

220


$

210



$

198


5

%

11

%



Semiconductor Solutions


$

125


$

119



$

113


5

%

11

%



Life Sciences


$

95


$

92



$

86


4

%

11

%





















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

0.12


$

0.18



$

(0.04)


(30)

%

NM




Diluted EPS Total


$

0.12


$

0.18



$

0.05


(30)

%

161

%





















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Cont. Operations


$

0.25


$

0.23



$

0.17


11

%

48

%



 

Management Comments
 "We performed well in the second quarter as we met our customers' needs in each business," commented Steve Schwartz, CEO of Brooks Automation.  "Our Life Sciences business overcame some COVID-19 headwinds at various stages of the quarter, including temporary closure of our China operations.  Despite the challenges, our dedicated team delivered strong growth across both businesses.  We are particularly proud that our Life Sciences products and services have satisfied urgent demand from our customers involved with COVID-19 research.  Strong demand for our Semiconductor products continued throughout the quarter as chip manufacturers maintained their spending plans." 

Summary of GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

  • Revenue of $220 million grew 11% year over year and diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.12 per share compared to a loss of ($0.04) per share in the second quarter of 2019. 
  • Life Sciences revenue of $95 million grew 11% year over year and 4% sequentially.  Year-over-year organic growth was 11%.
  • Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $125 million, an increase of 11% year over year and 5% sequentially.  Increased shipments for Automation Systems and another record revenue quarter from Contamination Control Solutions drove the sequential growth.
  • GAAP operating income was $15 million, compared to $14 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by higher revenue and a 40 basis point improvement in gross margins.  GAAP operating margins were lower in the second quarter, compared with the prior year, on higher R&D and SG&A expense.     
  • Net interest expense was $0.6 million for the quarter, a $7.1 million reduction from the second quarter of 2019.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations for the second quarter was $0.25, up 11% from the first quarter of 2020 and up 48% over the prior year.  
  • Operating income was $26 million, an increase of 10% year over year and 17% sequentially.  Sequential revenue growth of 5% and gross margin improvement of 60 basis points drove the higher operating margin higher by 120 basis points.
  • Gross margin was 42.2%, an increase of 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and 60 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.  Continued gross margin expansion in Life Sciences drove the improvement year over year and sequentially. 
  • Life Sciences operating margin was 8.5%, up 260 basis points year over year and 200 basis points sequentially.  Gross margin performance of 45.8%, up 330 basis points year over year and 150 basis points sequentially, was the primary driver.  Sample Management gross margin improvement of 570 basis points year over year was the primary driver.  Year-over-year improvement was evident in each product area of large stores systems, cryogenic systems, BioStorage services, and consumables.
  • The Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 13.4%, a decline of 340 basis points from the prior year and up 70 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.  A heavier mix of revenue from Tier 1 customers resulted in softer gross margins in the quarter.  Sequential revenue growth of 5% with stable gross margins contributed to the sequential operating margin expansion.   
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $34.8 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2019 and 9% sequentially.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Cash and Liquidity

  • Cash flow from operations was ($66) million for the second quarter.  During the quarter the Company paid $92 million to settle taxes related to the 2019 gain on sale of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business.  Excluding this payment, cash flow from operations was $26 million.  On a year-to-date basis, the cash flow from operations, excluding the noted tax payments, was $51 million, an increase of $29 million compared to the first half of the 2019 fiscal year. 
  • During the quarter, the Company acquired RURO, Inc, a life sciences informatics company, for a cash purchase price of approximately $16 million, net of cash acquired.  The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $249 million.  With total debt of $51 million, net cash was $198 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on June 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2020.  Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.  Revenue is expected to be in the range of $200 million to $215 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.24.  GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.12.

Conference Call and Webcast
Brooks management will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook.  Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.  In addition, you may call 800-906-5934 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2904 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation
Brooks is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide.  The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.  Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of DNA gene sequencing and gene synthesis services.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Mark Namaroff
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

 

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31, 



March 31, 



2020


2019



2020


2019


Revenue














Products

$

139,144


$

128,056



$

271,006


$

253,430


Services


81,083



70,334




159,721



124,327


Total revenue


220,227



198,390




430,727



377,757


Cost of revenue














Products


83,970



77,803




163,941



152,376


Services


45,976



40,071




91,519



72,785


Total cost of revenue


129,946



117,874




255,460



225,161


Gross profit


90,281



80,516




175,267



152,596


Operating expenses














Research and development


15,322



14,101




29,723



27,249


Selling, general and administrative


59,809



52,373




119,152



105,914


Restructuring charges


578



370




1,154



429


Total operating expenses


75,709



66,844




150,029



133,592


Operating income


14,572



13,672




25,238



19,004


Interest income


137



316




836



739


Interest expense


(718)



(8,018)




(1,455)



(13,308)


Loss on extinguishment of debt




(9,051)






(9,051)


Other expenses, net


(1,399)



(778)




(1,816)



(807)


Income (loss) before income taxes


12,592



(3,859)




22,803



(3,423)


Income tax benefit


3,400



(1,030)




437



(6,860)


Income (loss) from continuing operations


9,192



(2,829)




22,366



3,437


(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax


(65)



6,250




(182)



14,399


Net income

$

9,127


$

3,421



$

22,184


$

17,836


Basic net income per share:














Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.12


$

(0.04)



$

0.30


$

0.05


(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax


(0.00)



0.09




(0.00)



0.20


Basic net income per share

$

0.12


$

0.05



$

0.30


$

0.25


Diluted net income per share:














Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.12


$

(0.04)



$

0.30


$

0.05


(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax


(0.00)



0.09




(0.00)



0.20


Diluted net income per share

$

0.12


$

0.05



$

0.30


$

0.25
















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:














Basic


73,708



72,077




73,331



71,760


Diluted


73,789



72,292




73,752



72,215
















               

                                                 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)









March 31, 


September 30,


2020


2019







Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

242,274


$

301,642

Marketable securities


162



34,124

Accounts receivable, net


179,014



165,602

Inventories


107,699



99,445

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


43,379



46,332

Total current assets


572,528



647,145

Property, plant and equipment, net


108,744



100,669

Long-term marketable securities


2,555



2,845

Long-term deferred tax assets


5,080



5,064

Goodwill


498,502



488,602

Intangible assets, net


236,095



251,168

Other assets


55,827



20,506

Total assets

$

1,479,331


$

1,515,999

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities






Current portion of long-term debt

$

828


$

829

Accounts payable


63,958



58,919

Deferred revenue


29,090



29,435

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs


7,910



7,175

Accrued compensation and benefits


31,220



31,375

Accrued restructuring costs


935



1,040

Accrued income taxes payable


9,134



99,263

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


53,960



44,234

Total current liabilities


197,035



272,270

Long-term debt


49,951



50,315

Long-term tax reserves


18,841



18,274

Long-term deferred tax liabilities


12,190



20,636

Long-term pension liabilities


5,594



5,338

Long-term operating lease liabilities


27,233



Other long-term liabilities


7,354



10,212

Total liabilities


318,198



377,045

Stockholders' Equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued or outstanding




Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized,
87,214,622 shares issued and 73,752,753 shares outstanding at
March 31, 2020, 85,759,700 shares issued and 72,297,831 shares
outstanding at September 30, 2019


872



857

Additional paid-in capital


1,932,893



1,921,954

Accumulated other comprehensive income


7,299



3,511

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares


(200,956)



(200,956)

Accumulated deficit


(578,975)



(586,412)

Total stockholders' equity


1,161,133



1,138,954

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,479,331


$

1,515,999

 

 


BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)









Six Months Ended


March 31, 


2020


2019

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$

22,184


$

17,836

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


33,079



26,339

Stock-based compensation


8,624



9,717

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs


94



556

Earnings of equity method investments




(3,041)

Deferred income taxes


(9,477)



(12,472)

Loss on extinguishment of debt




9,051

Other gains on disposals of assets


125



34

Loss on sale of divestiture, net of tax


319



Taxes paid stemming from divestiture


(91,500)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:






Accounts receivable


(12,670)



(9,654)

Inventories


(9,094)



(9,992)

Prepaid expenses and current assets


5,374



1,938

Accounts payable


5,807



(6,088)

Deferred revenue


(1,478)



5,410

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs


735



740

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings


(522)



(11,123)

Accrued restructuring costs


(112)



(57)

Proceeds from recovery on insurance claim




886

Accrued expenses and current liabilities


8,455



2,149

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


(40,057)



22,229

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(21,170)



(9,676)

Purchases of marketable securities


(10,843)



(1,290)

Sales of marketable securities


2,492



48,904

Maturities of marketable securities


42,226



2,557

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(15,743)



(442,704)

Purchase of other investment


(1,000)



Net cash used in investing activities


(4,038)



(402,209)

Cash flows from financing activities






Proceeds from term loans, net of discount




686,386

Proceeds from issuance of common stock


2,330



1,548

Payments of financing costs




(687)

Principal payments on debt


(414)



(352,289)

Payments of capital leases


(639)



(487)

Common stock dividends paid


(14,747)



(14,429)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(13,470)



320,042

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(1,803)



(553)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(59,368)



(60,491)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


305,171



197,708

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

245,803


$

137,217







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

242,274


$

137,168

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets


3,529



49

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

245,803


$

137,217

 

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets.  Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.

 






















Quarter Ended



March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019














Dollars in thousands, except per share data 


$


per diluted

share


$


per diluted

share


$


per diluted

share

Net income from continuing operations


$

9,192


$

0.12


$

13,174


$

0.18


$

(2,829)


$

(0.04)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of intangible assets



10,355



0.14



10,584



0.14



9,405



0.13

Restructuring charges



578



0.01



576



0.01



370



0.01

Loss on extinguishment of debt











9,051



0.13

Merger costs



279



0.00



195



0.00



36



0.00

Tax adjustments (1)



1,046



0.01



(5,230)



(0.07)



803



0.01

Tax effect of adjustments 



(2,997)



(0.04)



(2,662)



(0.04)



(4,593)



(0.06)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

18,453


$

0.25


$

16,637


$

0.23


$

12,243


$

0.17

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax



4,214



0.06



4,410



0.06



5,121



0.07

   Tax rate



15

%




15

%




15

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,582



0.05



3,749



0.05



4,353



0.06

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

22,035


$

0.30


$

20,386


$

0.28


$

16,596


$

0.23




















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





73,789





73,645





72,292

 

 
















Six Months Ended



March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019





per diluted




per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data 


$


share


$


share

Net income from continuing operations


$

22,366


$

0.30


$

3,437


$

0.05

Adjustments:












Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired







184



0.00

Amortization of intangible assets



20,940



0.28



17,180



0.24

Restructuring charges



1,154



0.02



429



0.01

Loss on extinguishment of debt







9,051



Merger costs



473



0.01



6,390



0.09

Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities (2)







(1,125)



(0.02)

Tax adjustments (1)



(4,167)



(0.06)



(3,608)



(0.05)

Tax effect of adjustments



(5,676)



(0.08)



(7,777)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

35,090


$

0.48


$

24,161


$

0.33

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



8,624



0.12



9,297



0.13

Tax rate



15

%




15

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



7,330


$

0.10



7,902



0.11

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

42,420


$

0.58


$

32,063


$

0.44














Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





73,752





72,215

 

(1)

The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate.  The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended December 31, 2019 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.



(2)

Adjustments are related to U.S. Federal Tax Reform Transition Tax.

 

 



















Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended



March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2020


2019


2019


2020


2019

GAAP net income


$

9,127


$

13,057


$

3,421


$

22,184


$

17,836

Adjustments:
















Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations



65



117



(6,250)



182



(14,399)

Less: Interest income



(137)



(699)



(316)



(836)



(739)

Add: Interest expense



718



737



8,018



1,455



13,308

Add: Income tax benefit



3,400



(2,963)



(1,030)



437



(6,860)

Add: Depreciation



6,247



5,891



5,099



12,139



9,159

Add: Amortization of completed technology



2,740



2,674



2,791



5,415



4,798

Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,615



7,910



6,614



15,525



12,382

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt







9,051





9,051

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization


$

29,775


$

26,724


$

27,398


$

56,501


$

44,536

 

 



















Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended



March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2020


2019


2019


2020


2019

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization


$

29,775


$

26,724


$

27,398


$

56,501


$

44,536

Adjustments:
















Add: Stock-based compensation



4,214



4,410



5,121



8,624



9,297

Add: Restructuring charges



578



576



370



1,154



429

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired











184

Add: Merger costs



279



195



36



473



6,390

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization


$

34,846


$

31,905


$

32,925


$

66,752


$

60,836

 

 






















Quarter Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage


$

90,281


41.0

%


$

84,986


40.4

%


$

80,516


40.6

%

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



2,740


1.2




2,674


1.3




2,791


1.4


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage


$

93,021


42.2

%


$

87,660


41.6

%


$

83,307


42.0

%




















 

 
















Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage


$

175,267


40.7

%


$

152,596


40.4

%

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



5,415


1.3




4,798


1.3


Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired







184


0.0


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage


$

180,682


41.9

%


$

157,578


41.7

%

 

 






















Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage


$

48,637


38.9

%


$

46,300


39.0

%


$

45,987


40.7

%

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



722


0.6




732


0.6




916


0.8


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage


$

49,359


39.5

%


$

47,032


39.6

%


$

46,903


41.6

%

 

 






















Brooks Life Sciences



Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage


$

41,663


43.7

%


$

38,686


42.2

%


$

34,529


40.4

%

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



2,017


2.1




1,942


2.1




1,875


2.2


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage


$

43,680


45.8

%


$

40,628


44.3

%


$

36,404


42.6

%

 

 
















Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage


$

94,936


39.0

%


$

91,901


40.7

%

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



1,455


0.6




1,853


0.8


Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired







184


0.1


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage


$

96,391


39.5

%


$

93,938


41.6

%

 

 
















Brooks Life Sciences



Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage


$

80,348


43.0

%


$

60,695


39.9

%

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



3,960


2.1




2,945


1.9


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage


$

84,308


45.1

%


$

63,640


41.8

%


 

 































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group


Brooks Life Sciences


Total Segments



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 


March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 


March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2020


2019


2019


2020


2019


2019


2020


2019


2019

GAAP operating profit


$

15,984


$

14,268


$

17,987


$

6,100


$

4,032


$

3,143


$

22,084


$

18,300


$

21,130

Adjustments:




























Amortization of completed technology



722



732



916



2,017



1,942



1,875



2,739



2,674



2,791

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit


$

16,706


$

15,000


$

18,903


$

8,117


$

5,974


$

5,018


$

24,823


$

20,974


$

23,921

 

 































Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 


March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 


March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2020


2019


2019


2020


2019


2019


2020


2019


2019

GAAP operating profit (loss)


$

22,084


$

18,300


$

21,130


$

(7,512)


$

(7,634)


$

(7,458)


$

14,572


$

10,666


$

13,672

Adjustments:




























Amortization of completed technology



2,739



2,674



2,791









2,739



2,674



2,791

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets









7,615



7,910



6,614



7,615



7,910



6,614

Restructuring charges









578



576



370



578



576



370

Merger costs









279



195



36



279



195



36

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

24,823


$

20,974


$

23,921


$

960


$

1,047


$

(438)


$

25,783


$

22,021


$

23,483





























 

 






















Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group


Brooks Life Sciences


Total Segments



Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019

GAAP operating profit


$

30,252


$

34,128


$

10,132


$

4,733


$

40,384


$

38,861

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



1,455



1,853



3,960



2,945



5,415



4,798

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





184









184

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit


$

31,707


$

36,165


$

14,092


$

7,678


$

45,799


$

43,843

 

 






















Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019

GAAP operating profit (loss)


$

40,384


$

38,861


$

(15,146)


$

(19,857)


$

25,238


$

19,004

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



5,415



4,798







5,415



4,798

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets







15,525



12,382



15,525



12,382

Restructuring charges







1,154



429



1,154



429

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





184









184

Merger costs







473



6,390



473



6,390

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

45,799


$

43,843


$

2,006


$

(656)


$

47,805


$

43,187

 

 

