CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021, ended March 31, 2021.





Financial Results Summary





Quarter Ended















Dollars in millions, except per share data



March 31, 



December 31, 





March 31, 



Change vs.











2021



2020





2020



Prior Qtr



Prior Year







Revenue



$

287



$

250





$

220



15

%

30

%





Semiconductor Solutions



$

157



$

131





$

125



20

%

26

%





Life Sciences



$

130



$

118





$

95



10

%

36

%









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.32



$

0.36





$

0.12



(12)

%

158

%





Diluted EPS Total



$

0.32



$

0.35





$

0.12



(9)

%

158

%









































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.61



$

0.47





$

0.25



30

%

145

%









































Adjusted EBITDA



$

71



$

58





$

35



23

%

105

%









Today the Company also announced plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The separation is expected to be completed by end of the calendar year 2021 and does not affect the presentation of the financial statements included within this release. Please see the Company's separate press release for further information.

Management Comments

"Record level revenue in the second quarter is yet another proof point of the strength and continued momentum of our Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses," commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "While today's separation announcement reflects years of strategic investment and innovation, we believe that the Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses are now of size and scale to operate and benefit from their own standalone structures. Looking ahead, we see strong demand in both businesses supporting continued acceleration as we enter the second half of our fiscal year."

Summary of GAAP Results

Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021

  • Revenue for the second quarter was $287 million, up 30% year over year, supported by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.32 per share compared to $0.12 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Life Sciences revenue of $130 million grew 36% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was also 36%. Life Sciences Products grew 69% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 20%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 28%.
  • Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $157 million, an increase of 26% year over year.
  • Operating income was $31 million, compared to $15 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 10.6%, up 400 basis points year over year and was driven by gross margin of 44.4%, up 340 basis points year over year. The gross profit result in the second quarter of 2021 includes a charge of approximately $5 million related to liabilities for import tariffs. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $12 million in unallocated corporate expenses related to strategic M&A initiatives, including the preparation to separate the two businesses.

In the following analysis of the non-GAAP results, Brooks adjusted the GAAP results to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers and/or representative of the normal operations of the business.  In this context, the Company has removed the effect of the charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports remain in the results discussed below.  A description of all adjustments and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follow the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021

  • Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.61, up 145% year over year.
  • Operating income was $58 million, an increase of 124% year over year, and operating margin was 20.2%, up 850 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 47.1% was up 490 basis points year over year. Year-over-year gross margin expansion in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions drove this improvement.
  • Life Sciences operating margin was 19.0%, up from 8.5% in the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was driven by gross margin of 50.5%, up 460 basis points year over year. An additional 590 basis points improvement came from operating leverage, as revenue grew 36% year over year while operating expense only grew 15% year over year. The 460 basis point year-over-year improvement in Life Sciences gross margin was driven by performance improvement of 280 basis points and 180 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.
  • Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 21.2%, an increase of 780 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 44.4%, up 490 basis points year over year, driven by growth and favorable mix in vacuum robots and systems.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $71 million, up 105% from the second quarter of 2020 and 23% sequentially.

Cash and Liquidity

  • Cash flow from operations was $34 million for the quarter, an increase of $9 million year over year, when excluding from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 period, the $92 million of taxes paid by the Company related to its sale of the semiconductor cryogenics business in fiscal year 2019.
  • The Company ended the second fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $334 million. With total debt of $50 million, net cash was $284 million. Subsequent to the quarter end, on April 29, 2021, the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for $70 million in cash, subject to working capital and other adjustments.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on June 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2021.  Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Revenue is expected to be in the range of $300 million to $320 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.75.  GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.56.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook.  Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.  In addition, you may call 800-913-8744 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-271-4615 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director of Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.4301

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





March 31, 





March 31, 





2021



2020





2021



2020



Revenue



























Products

$

190,369



$

139,144





$

349,985



$

271,006



Services



96,217





81,083







186,104





159,721



Total revenue



286,586





220,227







536,089





430,727



Cost of revenue



























Products



105,581





83,970







197,084





163,941



Services



53,731





45,976







98,603





91,519



Total cost of revenue



159,312





129,946







295,687





255,460



Gross profit



127,274





90,281







240,402





175,267



Operating expenses



























Research and development



16,943





15,322







33,026





29,723



Selling, general and administrative



79,734





59,809







145,763





119,152



Restructuring charges



92





578







179





1,154



Total operating expenses



96,769





75,709







178,968





150,029



Operating income



30,505





14,572







61,434





25,238



Interest income



18





137







94





836



Interest expense



(452)





(718)







(1,008)





(1,455)



Other income (expenses), net



149





(1,399)







1,478





(1,816)



Income before income taxes



30,220





12,592







61,998





22,803



Income tax provision



6,288





3,400







11,058





437



Income from continuing operations



23,932





9,192







50,940





22,366



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(184)





(65)







(1,164)





(182)



Net income

$

23,748



$

9,127





$

49,776



$

22,184



Basic net income per share:



























Income from continuing operations

$

0.32



$

0.12





$

0.69



$

0.30



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.00)





(0.00)







(0.02)





(0.00)



Basic net income per share

$

0.32



$

0.12





$

0.67



$

0.30



Diluted net income per share:



























Income from continuing operations

$

0.32



$

0.12





$

0.68



$

0.30



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.00)





(0.00)







(0.02)





(0.00)



Diluted net income per share

$

0.32



$

0.12





$

0.67



$

0.30































Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:



























Basic



74,265





73,708







74,142





73,331



Diluted



74,414





73,789







74,367





73,752































 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)















March 31, 



September 30,



2021



2020













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

320,105



$

295,649

Marketable securities



101





67

Accounts receivable, net



225,389





188,291

Inventories



127,987





114,834

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



50,908





50,612

Total current assets



724,490





649,453

Property, plant and equipment, net



132,420





117,665

Long-term marketable securities



3,485





3,101

Long-term deferred tax assets



9,864





4,979

Goodwill



513,093





501,536

Intangible assets, net



209,899





218,325

Other assets



70,845





64,066

Total assets

$

1,664,096



$

1,559,125

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt

$

414



$

827

Accounts payable



77,741





61,758

Deferred revenue



36,793





31,357

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



8,044





8,201

Accrued compensation and benefits



38,504





43,267

Accrued restructuring costs



58





181

Accrued income taxes payable



23,889





10,094

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



80,203





55,433

Total current liabilities



265,646





211,118

Long-term debt



49,653





49,588

Long-term tax reserves



19,707





19,168

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



15,442





17,798

Long-term pension liabilities



6,353





6,406

Long-term operating lease liabilities



32,749





31,855

Other long-term liabilities



8,520





9,578

Total liabilities



398,070





345,511

Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,755,666 shares issued and 74,293,797 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021



878





873

Additional paid-in capital



1,959,619





1,942,850

Accumulated other comprehensive income



22,637





21,919

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares



(200,956)





(200,956)

Accumulated deficit



(516,152)





(551,072)

Total stockholders' equity



1,266,026





1,213,614

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,664,096



$

1,559,125

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)















Six Months Ended



March 31, 



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$

49,776



$

22,184

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



31,543





33,079

Stock-based compensation



14,191





8,624

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs



113





94

Deferred income taxes



(10,161)





(9,477)

Other gains on disposals of assets



51





125

Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax



948





319

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture







(91,500)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



(35,033)





(12,670)

Inventories



(11,301)





(9,094)

Prepaid expenses and current assets



3,157





5,374

Accounts payable



14,136





5,807

Deferred revenue



4,659





(1,478)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(261)





735

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(5,371)





(522)

Accrued restructuring costs



(124)





(112)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities



21,619





8,455

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



77,942





(40,057)

Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(25,531)





(21,170)

Purchases of marketable securities



(75)





(10,843)

Sales of marketable securities



25





2,492

Maturities of marketable securities







42,226

Adjustment to proceeds from divestiture



(1,802)





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(15,061)





(15,743)

Issuance of a note receivable







(1,000)

Net cash used in investing activities



(42,444)





(4,038)

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from term loans, net of discount







Proceeds from issuance of common stock



2,583





2,330

Payments of financing costs







Principal payments on debt



(414)





(414)

Payments of finance leases



(638)





(639)

Common stock dividends paid



(14,856)





(14,747)

Net cash used in financing activities



(13,325)





(13,470)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



6,051





(1,803)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



28,224





(59,368)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



302,526





305,171

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

330,750



$

245,803













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

320,105



$

242,274

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,570





3,529

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



7,075





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

330,750



$

245,803

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results.   Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    



$



per diluted

share



$



per diluted

share



$



per diluted

share

Net income from continuing operations



$

23,932



$

0.32



$

27,007



$

0.36



$

9,192



$

0.12

Adjustments:





































Amortization of intangible assets





9,920





0.13





9,745





0.13





10,355





0.14

Restructuring charges





92





0.00





87





0.00





578





0.01

Tariff adjustment





5,497





















Merger and acquisition costs





11,843





0.16





2,991





0.04





279





0.00

Tax adjustments (1)





639





0.01





(1,999)





(0.03)





1,046





0.01

Tax effect of adjustments 





(6,283)





(0.08)





(2,880)





(0.04)





(2,997)





(0.04)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

45,640



$

0.61



$

34,951



$

0.47



$

18,453



$

0.25

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax





6,710





0.09





6,710





0.09





4,214





0.06

   Tax rate





15

%







15

%







15

%



Stock-based compensation, net of tax





5,704





0.08





5,704





0.08





3,582





0.05

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

51,344



$

0.69



$

40,655



$

0.55



$

22,035



$

0.30







































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share









74,414









74,283









73,789

 































Six Months Ended





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    



$



per diluted

share



$



per diluted

share

Net income from continuing operations



$

50,940



$

0.68



$

22,366



$

0.30

Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible assets





19,665





0.26





20,940





0.28

Restructuring charges





179





0.00





1,154





0.02

Tariff adjustment





5,497





0.07









Merger and acquisition costs





14,834





0.20





473





0.01

Tax adjustments (1)





(1,359)





(0.02)





(4,167)





(0.06)

Tax effect of adjustments





(9,165)





(0.12)





(5,676)





(0.08)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

80,591



$

1.08



$

35,090



$

0.48

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





14,191





0.19





8,624





0.12

Tax rate





15

%







15

%



Stock-based compensation, net of tax





12,062



$

0.16





7,330





0.10

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

92,653



$

1.25



$

42,420



$

0.58



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share









74,367









73,752





(1)

Tax adjustments primarily related to stock compensation windfall benefit. The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate.  The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended March 31, 2020 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.

 





































Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020

GAAP net income



$

23,748



$

26,028



$

9,127



$

49,776



$

22,184

Adjustments:































Less: Loss from discontinued operations





184





979





65





1,164





182

Less: Interest income





(18)





(76)





(137)





(94)





(836)

Add: Interest expense





452





556





718





1,008





1,455

Add: Income tax benefit





6,288





4,770





3,400





11,058





437

Add: Depreciation





5,877





6,001





6,247





11,878





12,139

Add: Amortization of completed technology





2,319





2,389





2,740





4,708





5,415

Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets





7,601





7,356





7,615





14,957





15,525

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

46,451



$

48,003



$

29,775



$

94,455



$

56,501

 





































Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

46,451



$

48,003



$

29,775



$

94,455



$

56,501

Adjustments:































Add: Stock-based compensation





7,481





6,710





4,214





14,191





8,624

Add: Restructuring charges





92





87





578





179





1,154

Add: Merger and acquisition costs





11,843





2,991





279





14,834





473

Add: Tariff adjustment





5,497













5,497





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

71,364



$

57,791



$

34,846



$

129,156



$

66,752

 











































Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

127,274



44.4

%



$

113,128



45.3

%



$

90,281



41.0

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





2,319



0.8







2,389



1.0







2,740



1.2



Tariff adjustment





5,497



1.9



























Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage



$

135,090



47.1

%



$

115,517



46.3

%



$

93,021



42.2

%







































 































Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

240,402



44.8

%



$

175,267



40.7

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology





4,708



0.9







5,415



1.3



Tariff adjustment





5,497



1.0















Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage



$

250,607



46.7

%



$

180,682



41.9

%

 











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

69,413



44.2

%



$

55,789



42.5

%



$

48,637



38.9

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





298



0.2







384



0.3







722



0.6



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

69,711



44.4

%



$

56,173



42.8

%



$

49,359



39.5

%

 















































































Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

24,051



45.9

%



$

20,531



45.1

%



$

13,380



43.2

%



$

33,813



43.8

%



$

36,810



50.7

%



$

28,283



44.0

%

Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





280



0.5







273



0.6







292



0.9







1,741



2.3







1,732



2.4







1,725



2.7



Tariff adjustment





































5,497



7.1



















Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

24,331



46.5

%



$

20,804



45.7

%



$

13,672



44.1

%



$

41,051



53.2

%



$

38,542



53.1

%



$

30,008



46.7

%











































































 











































Brooks Life Sciences Total





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

57,864



44.7

%



$

57,341



48.5

%



$

41,663



43.7

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





2,021



1.6







2,005



1.7







2,017



2.1



Tariff adjustment





5,497



4.2



















Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

65,382



50.5

%



$

59,346



50.2

%



$

43,680



45.8

%

 































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group





Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

125,202



43.4

%



$

94,936



39.0

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology





682



0.2







1,455



0.6



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

125,884



43.6

%



$

96,391



39.5

%

 





















































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

44,582



45.6

%



$

25,758



42.4

%

$

70,623



47.1

%



$

54,590



43.2

%

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology





553



0.6







585



1.0





3,473



2.3







3,375



2.7



Tariff adjustment



















5,497



3.7











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

45,135



46.1

%



$

26,343



43.4

%

$

79,593



53.1

%



$

57,965



45.9

%

















































 































Brooks Life Sciences Total





Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

115,205



46.5

%



$

80,348



43.0

%

Adjustments:





















-



Amortization of completed technology





4,026



1.6







3,960



2.1









5,497



2.2











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

124,728



50.4

%



$

84,308



45.1

%

 















































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services



Brooks Life Sciences Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020



2020

GAAP operating profit



$

33,004



$

21,154



$

15,984



$

10,935



$

7,669



$

1,852



$

6,168



$

12,579



$

4,248



$

17,103



$

20,248



$

6,100

Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





298





384





722





280





273





292





1,741





1,732





1,725





2,021





2,005





2,017

Tariff adjustment





























5,497













5,497









Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit



$

33,302



$

21,538



$

16,706



$

11,215



$

7,942



$

2,144



$

13,406



$

14,311



$

5,973



$

24,621



$

22,253



$

8,117

 





























































Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020



2020

GAAP operating profit (loss)



$

50,107



$

41,402



$

22,084



$

(19,602)



$

(10,474)



$

(7,512)



$

30,505



$

30,928



$

14,572

Adjustments:























































Amortization of completed technology





2,319





2,389





2,739

















2,319





2,389





2,739

Tariff adjustment





5,497

























5,497









Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets

















7,601





7,356





7,615





7,601





7,356





7,615

Restructuring charges

















92





87





578





92





87





578

Merger and acquisition costs

















11,843





2,991





279





11,843





2,991





279

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)



$

57,923



$

43,791



$

24,823



$

(66)



$

(40)



$

960



$

57,857



$

43,751



$

25,783

























































 



























































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services





Brooks Life Sciences Total







Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 





March 31, 



March 31, 







2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





2021



2020



GAAP operating profit



$

54,158



$

30,252



$

18,604



$

1,921



$

18,747



$

8,211





$

37,351



$

10,132



Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology





682





1,455





553





585





3,473





3,375







4,026





3,960



Tariff adjustment





















5,497











5,497







Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit



$

54,840



$

31,707



$

19,157



$

2,506



$

27,717



$

11,586





$

46,874



$

14,092



 











































Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 





2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP operating profit (loss)



$

91,509



$

40,384



$

(30,075)



$

(15,146)



$

61,434



$

25,238

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





4,708





5,415













4,708





5,415

Tariff adjustment





5,497

















5,497





Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets













14,957





15,525





14,957





15,525

Restructuring charges













179





1,154





179





1,154

Merger and acquisition costs













14,834





473





14,834





473

Restructuring related charges

























Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)



$

101,714



$

45,799



$

(105)



$

2,006



$

101,609



$

47,805

 

 

