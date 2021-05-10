CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021, ended March 31, 2021.
Financial Results Summary
Quarter Ended
Dollars in millions, except per share data
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Change vs.
2021
2020
2020
Prior Qtr
Prior Year
Revenue
$
287
$
250
$
220
15
%
30
%
Semiconductor Solutions
$
157
$
131
$
125
20
%
26
%
Life Sciences
$
130
$
118
$
95
10
%
36
%
Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.32
$
0.36
$
0.12
(12)
%
158
%
Diluted EPS Total
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.12
(9)
%
158
%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.61
$
0.47
$
0.25
30
%
145
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
71
$
58
$
35
23
%
105
%
Today the Company also announced plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The separation is expected to be completed by end of the calendar year 2021 and does not affect the presentation of the financial statements included within this release. Please see the Company's separate press release for further information.
Management Comments
"Record level revenue in the second quarter is yet another proof point of the strength and continued momentum of our Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses," commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "While today's separation announcement reflects years of strategic investment and innovation, we believe that the Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses are now of size and scale to operate and benefit from their own standalone structures. Looking ahead, we see strong demand in both businesses supporting continued acceleration as we enter the second half of our fiscal year."
Summary of GAAP Results
Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021
- Revenue for the second quarter was $287 million, up 30% year over year, supported by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.32 per share compared to $0.12 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
- Life Sciences revenue of $130 million grew 36% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was also 36%. Life Sciences Products grew 69% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 20%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 28%.
- Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $157 million, an increase of 26% year over year.
- Operating income was $31 million, compared to $15 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 10.6%, up 400 basis points year over year and was driven by gross margin of 44.4%, up 340 basis points year over year. The gross profit result in the second quarter of 2021 includes a charge of approximately $5 million related to liabilities for import tariffs. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $12 million in unallocated corporate expenses related to strategic M&A initiatives, including the preparation to separate the two businesses.
In the following analysis of the non-GAAP results, Brooks adjusted the GAAP results to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers and/or representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has removed the effect of the charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports remain in the results discussed below. A description of all adjustments and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follow the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.
Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations
Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021
- Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.61, up 145% year over year.
- Operating income was $58 million, an increase of 124% year over year, and operating margin was 20.2%, up 850 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 47.1% was up 490 basis points year over year. Year-over-year gross margin expansion in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions drove this improvement.
- Life Sciences operating margin was 19.0%, up from 8.5% in the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was driven by gross margin of 50.5%, up 460 basis points year over year. An additional 590 basis points improvement came from operating leverage, as revenue grew 36% year over year while operating expense only grew 15% year over year. The 460 basis point year-over-year improvement in Life Sciences gross margin was driven by performance improvement of 280 basis points and 180 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.
- Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 21.2%, an increase of 780 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 44.4%, up 490 basis points year over year, driven by growth and favorable mix in vacuum robots and systems.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $71 million, up 105% from the second quarter of 2020 and 23% sequentially.
Cash and Liquidity
- Cash flow from operations was $34 million for the quarter, an increase of $9 million year over year, when excluding from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 period, the $92 million of taxes paid by the Company related to its sale of the semiconductor cryogenics business in fiscal year 2019.
- The Company ended the second fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $334 million. With total debt of $50 million, net cash was $284 million. Subsequent to the quarter end, on April 29, 2021, the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for $70 million in cash, subject to working capital and other adjustments.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on June 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2021. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.
Guidance for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $300 million to $320 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.75. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.56.
Conference Call and Webcast
Brooks management will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.
The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-913-8744 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-271-4615 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.
Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.
"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Products
$
190,369
$
139,144
$
349,985
$
271,006
Services
96,217
81,083
186,104
159,721
Total revenue
286,586
220,227
536,089
430,727
Cost of revenue
Products
105,581
83,970
197,084
163,941
Services
53,731
45,976
98,603
91,519
Total cost of revenue
159,312
129,946
295,687
255,460
Gross profit
127,274
90,281
240,402
175,267
Operating expenses
Research and development
16,943
15,322
33,026
29,723
Selling, general and administrative
79,734
59,809
145,763
119,152
Restructuring charges
92
578
179
1,154
Total operating expenses
96,769
75,709
178,968
150,029
Operating income
30,505
14,572
61,434
25,238
Interest income
18
137
94
836
Interest expense
(452)
(718)
(1,008)
(1,455)
Other income (expenses), net
149
(1,399)
1,478
(1,816)
Income before income taxes
30,220
12,592
61,998
22,803
Income tax provision
6,288
3,400
11,058
437
Income from continuing operations
23,932
9,192
50,940
22,366
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(184)
(65)
(1,164)
(182)
Net income
$
23,748
$
9,127
$
49,776
$
22,184
Basic net income per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.32
$
0.12
$
0.69
$
0.30
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.02)
(0.00)
Basic net income per share
$
0.32
$
0.12
$
0.67
$
0.30
Diluted net income per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.32
$
0.12
$
0.68
$
0.30
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.02)
(0.00)
Diluted net income per share
$
0.32
$
0.12
$
0.67
$
0.30
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:
Basic
74,265
73,708
74,142
73,331
Diluted
74,414
73,789
74,367
73,752
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
320,105
$
295,649
Marketable securities
101
67
Accounts receivable, net
225,389
188,291
Inventories
127,987
114,834
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
50,908
50,612
Total current assets
724,490
649,453
Property, plant and equipment, net
132,420
117,665
Long-term marketable securities
3,485
3,101
Long-term deferred tax assets
9,864
4,979
Goodwill
513,093
501,536
Intangible assets, net
209,899
218,325
Other assets
70,845
64,066
Total assets
$
1,664,096
$
1,559,125
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
414
$
827
Accounts payable
77,741
61,758
Deferred revenue
36,793
31,357
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
8,044
8,201
Accrued compensation and benefits
38,504
43,267
Accrued restructuring costs
58
181
Accrued income taxes payable
23,889
10,094
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
80,203
55,433
Total current liabilities
265,646
211,118
Long-term debt
49,653
49,588
Long-term tax reserves
19,707
19,168
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
15,442
17,798
Long-term pension liabilities
6,353
6,406
Long-term operating lease liabilities
32,749
31,855
Other long-term liabilities
8,520
9,578
Total liabilities
398,070
345,511
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,755,666 shares issued and 74,293,797 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021
878
873
Additional paid-in capital
1,959,619
1,942,850
Accumulated other comprehensive income
22,637
21,919
Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares
(200,956)
(200,956)
Accumulated deficit
(516,152)
(551,072)
Total stockholders' equity
1,266,026
1,213,614
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,664,096
$
1,559,125
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
49,776
$
22,184
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
31,543
33,079
Stock-based compensation
14,191
8,624
Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs
113
94
Deferred income taxes
(10,161)
(9,477)
Other gains on disposals of assets
51
125
Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax
948
319
Taxes paid stemming from divestiture
—
(91,500)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(35,033)
(12,670)
Inventories
(11,301)
(9,094)
Prepaid expenses and current assets
3,157
5,374
Accounts payable
14,136
5,807
Deferred revenue
4,659
(1,478)
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
(261)
735
Accrued compensation and tax withholdings
(5,371)
(522)
Accrued restructuring costs
(124)
(112)
Accrued expenses and current liabilities
21,619
8,455
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
77,942
(40,057)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(25,531)
(21,170)
Purchases of marketable securities
(75)
(10,843)
Sales of marketable securities
25
2,492
Maturities of marketable securities
—
42,226
Adjustment to proceeds from divestiture
(1,802)
—
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(15,061)
(15,743)
Issuance of a note receivable
—
(1,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
(42,444)
(4,038)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from term loans, net of discount
—
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
2,583
2,330
Payments of financing costs
—
—
Principal payments on debt
(414)
(414)
Payments of finance leases
(638)
(639)
Common stock dividends paid
(14,856)
(14,747)
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,325)
(13,470)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
6,051
(1,803)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
28,224
(59,368)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
302,526
305,171
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
330,750
$
245,803
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
320,105
$
242,274
Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,570
3,529
Long-term restricted cash included in other assets
7,075
—
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
$
330,750
$
245,803
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
$
per diluted
share
$
per diluted
share
$
per diluted
share
Net income from continuing operations
$
23,932
$
0.32
$
27,007
$
0.36
$
9,192
$
0.12
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
9,920
0.13
9,745
0.13
10,355
0.14
Restructuring charges
92
0.00
87
0.00
578
0.01
Tariff adjustment
5,497
—
—
—
—
—
Merger and acquisition costs
11,843
0.16
2,991
0.04
279
0.00
Tax adjustments (1)
639
0.01
(1,999)
(0.03)
1,046
0.01
Tax effect of adjustments
(6,283)
(0.08)
(2,880)
(0.04)
(2,997)
(0.04)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
45,640
$
0.61
$
34,951
$
0.47
$
18,453
$
0.25
Stock based compensation, pre-tax
6,710
0.09
6,710
0.09
4,214
0.06
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
5,704
0.08
5,704
0.08
3,582
0.05
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations
$
51,344
$
0.69
$
40,655
$
0.55
$
22,035
$
0.30
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
74,414
—
74,283
—
73,789
Six Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
$
per diluted
share
$
per diluted
share
Net income from continuing operations
$
50,940
$
0.68
$
22,366
$
0.30
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
19,665
0.26
20,940
0.28
Restructuring charges
179
0.00
1,154
0.02
Tariff adjustment
5,497
0.07
—
—
Merger and acquisition costs
14,834
0.20
473
0.01
Tax adjustments (1)
(1,359)
(0.02)
(4,167)
(0.06)
Tax effect of adjustments
(9,165)
(0.12)
(5,676)
(0.08)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
80,591
$
1.08
$
35,090
$
0.48
Stock-based compensation, pre-tax
14,191
0.19
8,624
0.12
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
12,062
$
0.16
7,330
0.10
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations
$
92,653
$
1.25
$
42,420
$
0.58
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
74,367
—
73,752
(1)
Tax adjustments primarily related to stock compensation windfall benefit. The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate. The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended March 31, 2020 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income
$
23,748
$
26,028
$
9,127
$
49,776
$
22,184
Adjustments:
Less: Loss from discontinued operations
184
979
65
1,164
182
Less: Interest income
(18)
(76)
(137)
(94)
(836)
Add: Interest expense
452
556
718
1,008
1,455
Add: Income tax benefit
6,288
4,770
3,400
11,058
437
Add: Depreciation
5,877
6,001
6,247
11,878
12,139
Add: Amortization of completed technology
2,319
2,389
2,740
4,708
5,415
Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
7,601
7,356
7,615
14,957
15,525
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
46,451
$
48,003
$
29,775
$
94,455
$
56,501
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
46,451
$
48,003
$
29,775
$
94,455
$
56,501
Adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation
7,481
6,710
4,214
14,191
8,624
Add: Restructuring charges
92
87
578
179
1,154
Add: Merger and acquisition costs
11,843
2,991
279
14,834
473
Add: Tariff adjustment
5,497
—
—
5,497
—
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
71,364
$
57,791
$
34,846
$
129,156
$
66,752
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
127,274
44.4
%
$
113,128
45.3
%
$
90,281
41.0
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,319
0.8
2,389
1.0
2,740
1.2
Tariff adjustment
5,497
1.9
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage
$
135,090
47.1
%
$
115,517
46.3
%
$
93,021
42.2
%
Six Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
240,402
44.8
%
$
175,267
40.7
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
4,708
0.9
5,415
1.3
Tariff adjustment
5,497
1.0
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage
$
250,607
46.7
%
$
180,682
41.9
%
Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
69,413
44.2
%
$
55,789
42.5
%
$
48,637
38.9
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
298
0.2
384
0.3
722
0.6
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
69,711
44.4
%
$
56,173
42.8
%
$
49,359
39.5
%
Brooks Life Sciences Products
Brooks Life Sciences Services
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
24,051
45.9
%
$
20,531
45.1
%
$
13,380
43.2
%
$
33,813
43.8
%
$
36,810
50.7
%
$
28,283
44.0
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
280
0.5
273
0.6
292
0.9
1,741
2.3
1,732
2.4
1,725
2.7
Tariff adjustment
—
—
5,497
7.1
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
24,331
46.5
%
$
20,804
45.7
%
$
13,672
44.1
%
$
41,051
53.2
%
$
38,542
53.1
%
$
30,008
46.7
%
Brooks Life Sciences Total
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
57,864
44.7
%
$
57,341
48.5
%
$
41,663
43.7
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,021
1.6
2,005
1.7
2,017
2.1
Tariff adjustment
5,497
4.2
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
65,382
50.5
%
$
59,346
50.2
%
$
43,680
45.8
%
Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group
Six Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
125,202
43.4
%
$
94,936
39.0
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
682
0.2
1,455
0.6
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
125,884
43.6
%
$
96,391
39.5
%
Brooks Life Sciences Products
Brooks Life Sciences Services
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
44,582
45.6
%
$
25,758
42.4
%
$
70,623
47.1
%
$
54,590
43.2
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
553
0.6
585
1.0
3,473
2.3
3,375
2.7
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
5,497
3.7
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
45,135
46.1
%
$
26,343
43.4
%
$
79,593
53.1
%
$
57,965
45.9
%
Brooks Life Sciences Total
Six Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
115,205
46.5
%
$
80,348
43.0
%
Adjustments:
-
Amortization of completed technology
4,026
1.6
3,960
2.1
5,497
2.2
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
124,728
50.4
%
$
84,308
45.1
%
Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group
Brooks Life Sciences Products
Brooks Life Sciences Services
Brooks Life Sciences Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
GAAP operating profit
$
33,004
$
21,154
$
15,984
$
10,935
$
7,669
$
1,852
$
6,168
$
12,579
$
4,248
$
17,103
$
20,248
$
6,100
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
298
384
722
280
273
292
1,741
1,732
1,725
2,021
2,005
2,017
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
5,497
—
—
5,497
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit
$
33,302
$
21,538
$
16,706
$
11,215
$
7,942
$
2,144
$
13,406
$
14,311
$
5,973
$
24,621
$
22,253
$
8,117
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
50,107
$
41,402
$
22,084
$
(19,602)
$
(10,474)
$
(7,512)
$
30,505
$
30,928
$
14,572
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,319
2,389
2,739
—
—
—
2,319
2,389
2,739
Tariff adjustment
5,497
—
—
—
—
—
5,497
—
—
Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
7,601
7,356
7,615
7,601
7,356
7,615
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
92
87
578
92
87
578
Merger and acquisition costs
—
—
—
11,843
2,991
279
11,843
2,991
279
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)
$
57,923
$
43,791
$
24,823
$
(66)
$
(40)
$
960
$
57,857
$
43,751
$
25,783
Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group
Brooks Life Sciences Products
Brooks Life Sciences Services
Brooks Life Sciences Total
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP operating profit
$
54,158
$
30,252
$
18,604
$
1,921
$
18,747
$
8,211
$
37,351
$
10,132
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
682
1,455
553
585
3,473
3,375
4,026
3,960
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
5,497
—
5,497
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit
$
54,840
$
31,707
$
19,157
$
2,506
$
27,717
$
11,586
$
46,874
$
14,092
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
91,509
$
40,384
$
(30,075)
$
(15,146)
$
61,434
$
25,238
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
4,708
5,415
—
—
4,708
5,415
Tariff adjustment
5,497
—
—
—
5,497
—
Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
—
—
14,957
15,525
14,957
15,525
Restructuring charges
—
—
179
1,154
179
1,154
Merger and acquisition costs
—
—
14,834
473
14,834
473
Restructuring related charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)
$
101,714
$
45,799
$
(105)
$
2,006
$
101,609
$
47,805
