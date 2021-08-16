GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brookview, a Villa Center is recognized as a 2021 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country who have demonstrated their dedication to improving the quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.
"As the only center in Minnesota to receive a Bronze Quality Award this year, we are honored to be recognized by the AHCA/NCAL for our commitment to quality improvement. The team at Brookview, a Villa Center has spent years working to improve the quality of care we provide to our residents, and our team's effort and compassion are making a positive impact," said Ashley Redfern, Administrator. "I am so proud to work alongside this team each and every day."
The National Quality Award Program, established by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which also serves as the foundation for the metric based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige framework helps organizations among different business sectors improve organizational effectiveness and achieve strategy-driven performance.
The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.
