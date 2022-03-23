DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of Accommodation Services. The new offering provides employers with comprehensive assistance on a wide variety of employee accommodation requests, including Family and Medical Leave (FMLA), ADA/ADAAA accommodations and vaccine exemptions.
The service builds on the company's existing suite of claim management and talent solutions. It includes physician and nurse insights, claim review, end-to-end case management from trained vocational specialists, the development and implementation of accommodation plans designed to balance employer and employee needs, as well as ongoing accommodation education and training for employees, managers and Human Resources professionals.
The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the changing landscape of employee/employer relationships, has led to a substantial increase in employee requests for leave, job accommodations and vaccine exemptions. This increased dialogue about the wide range of accommodations that job seekers value indicates that such requests will grow over time. Providing employers with these services is a valuable opportunity to utilize the experience and talent of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group's team of medical and vocational specialists to invest in their employees, and thus in the future of their business.
Michael Cleveland, president of advisory services at Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, says, "We are extremely proud to bring our Accommodation Services to market to meet the emerging needs of both employers and employees as they navigate our 'new normal.' We recognize the various ways the pandemic has contributed to physical, emotional and financial stress for many working individuals, and we look forward to using our skills and experience to create accommodating environments in which they and their employer can thrive, even in the face of health challenges." He continues, "Our customers want to invest in their employees while balancing the ever-evolving needs of their business, and it is our goal to help them do both well."
To learn more about Accommodation Services, as well as the other advisory services provided by Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, visit https://www.bbabsence.com.
About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC
Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit https://www.bbabsence.com.
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 12,000 teammates in 350+ locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit https://www.bbinsurance.com/.
