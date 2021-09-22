DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a subsidiary Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) and a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities, announced today the launch of STD Claims Management Skill Builder. COVID-19 and the ancillary effects of the pandemic have produced a dramatic increase in the volume of short-term disability claims for employee benefit insurers and self-insured employers, demonstrating the critical need for efficient and effective management of STD claims. By deploying the company's STD Claims Management Skill Builder, customers can access seasoned disability claims consultants who are equipped to guide new STD claims examiners in building foundational knowledge and provide experienced teams an advanced skill set in complex and nuanced claims.
The six-part STD Claims Management Skill Builder includes modules for understanding claim fundamentals, building foundational knowledge, making effective decisions, maximizing claim management, facilitating claim transitions and developing claim management mastery. The progressive curriculum includes knowledge checks for each learning milestone and extensive instructor notes to allow for continued development beyond the initial implementation. The modules were created to offer a natural and graduated pathway to mastering STD claims management.
Mark Sawyer, vice president of claim performance solutions for Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, notes, "We are delighted to bring the STD Claims Management Skill Builder solution to the market, particularly considering the global dynamics of COVID-19 that are driving tens of thousands of new short-term disability claims." He continues, "We have observed nearly all of our industry partners onboarding talent to address this emerging need. Our objective is to provide the training and development that creates a competitive advantage in the market and ensures that our customers can more effectively manage risk."
The STD Claims Management Skill Builder was developed with a process-neutral methodology that is adaptable to any claim environment, with the goal of dramatically increasing an STD claim team's speed to proficiency.
To learn more about STD Claims Management Skill Builder, as well as other advisory services from Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, visit https://www.bbabsence.com/disability-advisory-services/.
About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC
Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit http://www.bbabsence.com.
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit http://www.bbinsurance.com.
