DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) and a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and individuals, has announced that it has completed its yearlong initiative to fully rebrand the organization with an update to the visual identity of its in-house Medicare-focused insurance agency, Aevo Insurance Services. In addition to an update to the agency's logo, the service has also launched a new website that reflects the entity's new branding, including a modernized look and feel with fresh content written for the needs and interests of Aevo's customers.
The agency was founded in 2013 to provide Medicare decision support to the disabled individuals who the company previously represented in securing Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. Those approved for SSDI benefits typically qualify for Medicare benefits 29 months after the onset date of their disabling conditions. Since that time, the agency has expanded to provide services for over 65-year-old individuals who age into Medicare eligibility and are seeking specialized guidance in selecting a Medicare policy that suits their unique needs. In its history, the agency has supported over 8,000 customers in selecting a Medicare policy.
Aevo is Latin for "lifetime," indicating a goal to serve customers with their Medicare insurance needs throughout their lifetimes. While the company opted to keep the agency's name, the logo's color scheme is now consistent with Brown & Brown, Inc.'s brand color palette. Additionally, this serves to deepen the agency's alignment with its parent company and their shared goal of delivering superior service and solutions to customers. This new branding is evident in the agency's new website, which offers explanatory videos and infographics to orient customers to the basics of Medicare and to help them begin the journey of understanding which Medicare options to consider.
Gina Schreiber, senior vice president of Aevo Insurance Services, notes, "We are thrilled to launch a renewed visual identity for Aevo, together with a new website. Our agency is unique in our singular focus on Medicare decision support, and we are dedicated to helping customers navigate their options and making an informed decision based on their individual health and financial needs." Schreiber continues, "The need for these services will be particularly great in the coming few weeks, as the Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare runs from October 15th to December 7th."
To learn more about Aevo Insurance Services and to connect with a licensed insurance agent, visit http://www.aevoservices.com.
About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC
Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions, and consultative solutions. Our Medicare-focus insurance agency, Aevo Insurance Services, LLC, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, and Aevo Insurance Services, LLC are direct subsidiaries of Advocator Group Holding Company, Inc., part of Brown & Brown, Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.bbabsence.com
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit http://www.bbinsurance.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Scott, Brown & Brown Absence Services, 6173088697, cscott@bbabsence.com
SOURCE Brown & Brown Absence Services