HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based medical malpractice law firm, Brown, Christie & Green, is renaming and rebranding themselves as MedMalFirm.com. Following the Texas Supreme Court's ruling allowing law firms to use trade names, Brown, Christie & Green decided to officially make the change to MedMalFirm.com. For years, the law firm's website was medmalfirm.com – a name that became synonymous with the firm.
Now, the team is excited to announce renaming and rebranding of the firm under the name MedMalFirm.com. The name change follows a restructuring of their firm with less focus on litigation and more focus on patient advocacy. MedMalFirm.com founding partner, Charles Brown, says of the change:
"Patients and their families need to know what their legal rights and options are. The goal of MedMalFirm.com is to help them explore their options and connect them with the right legal representation and resources."
For the team at MedMalFirm.com, the renaming and rebranding is an opportunity for growth. It also will help the firm communicate their services and focus. Their medical malpractice lawyers will continue to help clients, but will also serve in a greater capacity as advocates.
The new MedMalFirm.com website will feature some familiar information, but will be changing in the coming weeks. Instead of simple practice areas, readers can find informative and educational resources like fact sheets, infographics, and articles relevant to various aspects of medical malpractice and patient advocacy.
Currently, MedMalFirm.com is featuring information on necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). In the coming months, they will feature information on sepsis, nursing home abuse and neglect, and medical errors.
With years of experience helping clients with medical malpractice and medical negligence claims, the team understands the importance of providing clients with information and resources that help them make the best decisions for them and their families.
About MedMalFirm.com
MedMalFirm.com is a team of lawyers and healthcare professionals that help clients and their families in cases involving injury or death caused by hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare facilities across the U.S. Visit their website to learn more: https://www.medmalfirm.com/.
