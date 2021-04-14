TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce that Bryan Davis has joined the company as SVP of Anesthesia and ASC Operations at its corporate office in Tampa, Florida at: 504 N Reo Street Tampa, FL 33609.
In his position, Bryan is responsible for the daily management and direction of the anesthesia services for the ASC facilities and procedure suites, along with driving strategy for all PPOA outpatient surgical facilities.
Bryan Davis is a strategic executive with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital and healthcare industry, skilled in operations management, medical devices, team building, and Six Sigma.
"Bryan provides the leadership, management and vision necessary to ensure that PPOA continues to thrive," said Josh Helms, PPOA Chief Operating Officer. "He combines pragmatic thinking based early on by his military training with the critical and analytical perspectives of a well experienced healthcare business executive."
Previous to joining Physician Partners of America, Bryan served in several different capacities handling operations for large health care organizations and served in such positions as COO, VP of Operations, and Regional VP. Bryan worked as a mechanical engineer before moving to the health care industry. Previous to that, he served the United States Army as a Company Commander and was the recipient of the Army's Albry "Red" Newman Award for excellence in leadership.
Bryan earned his MBA from Northwestern University, the Kellogg School of Management, and his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.
About PPOA:
Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.
