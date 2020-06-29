RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryn Pharma, LLC ("Bryn" or the "Company"), a privately held pharmaceutical company dedicated to finding a better way for patients and caregivers to treat anaphylaxis, today announced the expansion of its corporate Board of Directors and welcomed two new additions to the Company's respected Scientific Advisory Board. The Board of Directors has been further strengthened by the appointments of Marc Rapaport and Lisa Licht. They join current board members Kate Grell (External Director), Michelle Lobel (Co-Founder), David Dworaczyk (CEO), and Steven Hartman (Chairman and Co-Founder). Joining the Scientific Advisory Board are Dr. Ruchi Gupta and Dr. Wes Sublett.
Board of Director Appointments
Marc Rapaport is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (2016-2019). After practicing law, he began his investment banking career at Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he served in a variety of positions including Executive Vice President and Co-Director of Domestic Capital Markets. Marc cofounded the Capital Markets Division of Jefferies and Company, Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President and Director of the Board of Directors. Marc then went on to become Chairman of the Los Angeles Galaxy and lead investor of L.A. Soccer Partners, LP and from 2013 until 2019, Marc was a Principal at Thorofare Capital. He received his juris doctorate degree, cum laude, from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Lisa Licht has built a reputation on business transformation, creative innovation, and driving people culture. Lisa's career has taken her from banking to brand marketing, movies and music, most recently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer, Live Nation Concerts. Lisa began her career at Mattel where she worked on iconic global brands before moving to 20th Century Fox and becoming their Executive Vice President Theatrical Marketing. Lisa then joined Hasbro and helped build their Entertainment Division before joining the leadership team at Yahoo as Senior Vice President of Platforms and Partnerships. Among many firsts, Lisa launched Live 365, a first-of-its-kind live-streaming partnership with Live Nation that delivered live daily concerts from the year's most popular artists to Yahoo users throughout the world. Lisa graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a degree in Business/Managerial Economics and holds a master's degree in International Finance from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
"The inclusion of Marc and Lisa provides expanded leadership and a wealth of financial, operations, marketing and commercial expertise to complement the rest of the Board and the executive team," said Steven Hartman, Co-Founder and Chairman.
Scientific Advisory Board Appointments
The company is also excited to welcome two additional nationally recognized key opinion leaders to its Scientific Advisory Board with the inclusion of Dr. Ruchi Gupta and Dr. Wes Sublett. Dr. Gupta is a Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at Northwestern Medicine and has more than 15 years of experience as a board-certified pediatrician and health researcher. Dr. Gupta is the Director of the Science and Outcomes of Allergy and Asthma Research Team (SOAAR) and is a clinical attending at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Chicago. She is nationally recognized for her groundbreaking research in the areas of food allergy and asthma epidemiology; specifically, her research on childhood food allergy prevalence. Dr. Gupta has more than 100 publications and her work has been featured in major TV networks and print media.
Dr. Sublett is an allergist in private practice and the current chair of the Drugs and Anaphylaxis Committee along with the Board of Regents and many other committees of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI). Dr. Sublett brings significant clinical trial experience acting as a principal or sub-investigator in over 48 trials and has authored numerous publications and presentations.
"The addition of Dr. Gupta and Dr. Sublett to our outstanding advisory board of national and internationally recognized leaders furthers our commitment to include the necessary insights, expertise, and passion to help patients with severe allergy," said David Dworaczyk, Ph.D., CEO of Bryn Pharma.
About Bryn Pharma
Bryn Pharma, founded in 2016, is a privately held pharmaceutical company founded by patients for patients. Bryn is focused on positively disrupting the existing market for epinephrine auto-injectors by delivering an accessible, easy-to-use alternative that better meets the needs of patients. Bryn Pharma seeks to provide this growing population at risk for anaphylaxis with A Better Way to be prepared for a life-threatening allergic reaction. Bryn Pharma's Bi-dose Epinephrine Nasal Spray (BRYN-NDS1C) is a single, portable, needle-free device capable of delivering two therapeutic doses of epinephrine. In early 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to BRYN-NDS1C. The human clinical trial program designed to support U.S. approval to market the product candidate is currently underway. BRYN-NDS1C is not currently approved for sale by the FDA or any international regulatory authority. For more information visit www.brynpharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes or benefits are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to product development and commercialization efforts, results of clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcomes and benefit of the Company's products to patients, market and physician acceptance of the Company's products, intellectual property protection and competitive product offerings, could cause actual events to differ from the expectations indicated in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to definitive legal agreements prepared specifically for such purpose. An investment in the Company's securities entails significant risks and is suitable only for sophisticated investors who can afford a loss of their entire investment; no assurance can be given that investment objectives will be achieved. In considering the performance information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results; there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve comparable results or that any projected returns will be met. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.