OAK PARK, Ill., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the leading pet care research and consulting firm, calls on their peers in the veterinary, veterinary cardiology, animal nutrition, and related fields to undertake studies that produce appropriately controlled, original research to determine the relationship between canine diets and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). This follows BSM Partners' self-funded, peer-reviewed literature review of more than 150 publications that appeared in the June 2020 issue of the Journal of Animal Science.
"To be clear, our review article in the Journal of Animal Science is not original research, this article is an examination and summary of existing published research. While we found no definitive relationship between grain-free, legume-rich diets and DCM, we firmly believe that more original research is needed," said Dr. Renee Streeter, DVM, DACVN, a Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist™ and a co-author of the article. "It is important that we fully understand the true causes of DCM, and we call upon our peers to perform and publish further peer-reviewed controlled studies on this topic."
Dr. Stephanie Clark, PhD, CVT, also a co-author of the article, noted, "We encourage our peers and others concerned about canine health to read our review of existing research, and begin the important work that will ultimately improve canine health."
