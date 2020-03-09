MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the manufacturer behind the revolutionary EMSCULPT technology, is continuing to set-the-pace in aesthetics and non-invasive body shaping and contouring. Today, the brand announced the launch of the new EMSELLA applicator with up to 2.5 Tesla (T) to treat all forms of male and female urinary incontinence. Building upon the existing clearances for the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, arms and calves, the new EMSELLA applicator makes EMSCULPT the first system to treat the whole core; and provide patients with a holistic solution to strengthening their pelvic floor.
"Since launching EMSCULPT in 2018, we've seen growing demand from physicians and patients to combine our two innovative and beloved treatments for a complete solution for the whole core," shared John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL. "Patients coming for muscle toning are often ideal candidates for pelvic floor treatment."
The EMSELLA applicator is specially designed to restore neuromuscular control and rehabilitation of weak pelvic muscles. "A 2007 study in The Journal of Women's Health Physical Therapy concluded over 65% of women who suffer from abdominal separation have a pelvic floor disorder, so we know that there was a need to provide a solution for the whole core," shared Carolyn Delucia, M.D.
"We can safely infer that using EMSCULPT to treat abdominal separation will complement the EMSELLA treatment. What this all means is that we can take a full-scale surgical mommy makeover, which costs a lot and involve a fair amount of risk, and reduce much of it to two non-invasive treatments that will be much less risky and much less expensive," said Dr. Delucia. "In addition, the patients who underwent Core to Floor therapy, showed a significant increase in quality of life and often reverted back to activities, like exercising, that that they had forgone prior to treatment."
For the best results, four 28-minute non-invasive treatments over the course of two weeks are recommended. The EMSCULPT platform delivers the highest amount energy in the treatment area resulting in the strongest muscle contractions induced by non-invasive device on the market.3 For more information on all EMSCULPT applicators and to find a physician near you, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.
About BTL
Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,800 employees located in more than 55 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.
- Measured at the coil surface, data on file.
- https://sciencenordic.com/researcher-zone-sweden/incontinence-affects-more-than-200-million-people-worldwide-so-why-isnt-more-being-done-to-find-a-cure/1454073
- Average induced current for abdomen, buttocks and leg therapies, data on file.