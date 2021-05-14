(PRNewsfoto/BTL Aesthetics)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the authority in non-invasive aesthetic and wellness therapies, announced today that nine studies have been accepted for presentation at the 40th Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery (ASLMS). The virtual meeting takes place May 15th and 16th. The brand plans to share abstracts linked to their latest groundbreaking, award-winning technology – Emsculpt NEO.

Tentpole Emsculpt Neo abstracts include a long-term multi-center sham-controlled trial, as well as the activation of myosatellite cells and muscle hypertrophy study. Further, BTL Aesthetics is expected to share information on how to better amplify Emsculpt outcomes through combination therapy.

"BTL is committed to pushing the frontiers of new innovations in the aesthetic and wellness categories," shared Ron Borsheim, Vice President of Product Development. "Patient satisfaction and outcomes are paramount  to our success. We're looking forward to sharing our latest findings with the esteemed attendees of ASLMS and being the driving force behind the ongoing evolution of the aesthetic and wellness categories," added Mr. Borsheim.

The brand will also be highlighting its continued expansion within the Women's Health category. A long-term study showcasing impressive results of Emsella for urinary incontinence and sexual function will be presented. Additionally, the brand will host a workshop on the HIFEM product roadmap.

Brand presentations during the ASLMS conference will include:

FACULTY PRESENTATIONS:

Dr. Diane Duncan - Emsculpt + Emtone combination (Taut & Toned)

Combination Treatment for Buttock and Abdominal Remodeling and Skin Improvement Using HIFEM procedure with Simultaneous Delivery of Radiofrequency and Targeted Pressure Energy

Dr. Melanie Palm - Emsculpt NEO - Outer Thighs

Simultaneous Emission of Synchronized Radiofrequency and HIFEM energy for Treatment of Lateral Thighs: Interim results of the MRI Multicenter Study

Presenter: Dr. Bruce Katz

Technology: Emsculpt NEO - US Study

Novel Technology with Simultaneous Emission of Radiofrequency and HIFEM Fields for Abdominal Body Shaping: Long Term Multi-center Sham-controlled Randomized Trial

Presenter: Dr. Yael Halaas

Technology: Emsculpt NEO - Muscle Histology

Activation of myosatellite cells and muscle hypertrophy by a novel technology utilizing simultaneous emission of radiofrequency and HIFEM procedure: Fluorescent microscopy facilitated detection of NCAM/CD56

Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Jacob

Technology: Emsculpt NEO - MRI Study

Long Term Efficacy Assessment of Novel Technology Utilizing HIFEM and Radiofrequency in Simultaneous Manner for Abdominal Remodeling: MRI Evidence of Subcutaneous Fat Reduction and Muscle Toning

Presenter: Dr. Mariano Busso

Technology: EMTONE

Concurrent Use of Radiofrequency and Targeted Pressure Energy in Single Applicator For Treatment of Cellulite: 6-Month Follow-Up

Presenter: Dr. Joseph Berenholz

Technology: EMSELLA

HIFEM Procedure for Improvement of Urinary Incontinence and Female Sexual Function: 9-month perspective

TECH CONNECT SESSION:

Presenter: Dr. Bruce Katz: 

The simultaneous combination of synchronized radiofrequency with HIFEM - Clinical Review

Presenter: Dr. Robert Weiss: 

Synchronized RF with HIFEM for Body Contouring - Histological Review

BTL Workshop:

Presenter: Dr. Bruce Katz/ Dr. David Goldberg:

HIFEM: Past, Present, and Future

The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Inc. (ASLMS) has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. BTL did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of the ASLMS 40th Annual Conference. The spontaneous opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals. 

ABOUT BTL AESTHETICS

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

Contact:

Meagan Fiddes

meagan@nouveaucommunications.com

718.530.3408

Mona Abuhamdeh

mona@nouveaucommunications.com  

347.424.1419

