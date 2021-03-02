LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 3 article on the Bleacher Report wrote about Buffalo Bills star and wide receiver Stefon Diggs' unusual sideline activity during a game against the Miami Dolphins. While the Bills offense was preparing to return to the field for their eventual 56–26 rout of the Dolphins, Diggs was flossing his teeth. Noticing the sideline action, CBS broadcaster Kevin Harlan joked on air, "Dental hygiene is something to take note of…There's never a bad place to floss." Marina del Rey-based dental center Elegant Dentistry also took note of Diggs' commitment to dental hygiene, saying that while it can be easy to forget to prioritize a dental routine during big life events, taking just a few moments to keep up one's dental health is always important whether not individuals are in the NFL.
Elegant Dentistry says that a good at-home dental hygiene habit only requires about 10 minutes per day: two minutes of brushing after every meal and a few moments to floss and use a mouth rinse—it's as simple as that. The dental center says that even the busiest of people can still afford to spare that amount of time, and they'll certainly benefit from it. The Los Angeles dental center says, on the other hand, a lax dental hygiene routine could allow for harmful plaque and tartar buildup, thus jeopardizing one's teeth and gums. This buildup is known to lead to more severe ailments, such as infections, tooth decay, and worse. Not to mention, the center adds, that poor oral health has been linked to many serious ailments such as heart disease.
Elegant Dentistry says brushing and flossing every day is one of the best ways to limit the chances of dental ailments – but it's not the entire story. The center notes that visiting a dentist for a periodic general dental checkup is about as important as a good daily routine. Even those with great teeth and gum health habits may still be vulnerable to oral ailments. The center says that by visiting a dentist, potential threats can be spotted early on before they have the chance to develop into something severe and expensive. The dental center also notes that people shouldn't neglect to visit their dentist when they feel pain or notice anything out of the ordinary. These can be signs that something is wrong and a dentist can either rule out serious problems or treat them.
