In an upcoming webinar hosted by Xtalks, food industry safety expert Laura Dunn Nelson from Intertek Alchemy will discuss the Global Food Safety Initiative's (GFSI) five dimensions of food safety culture. Laura will review the expectations from the GFSI certification programs and give practical steps to advance the maturity levels in each of the five dimensions of food safety culture.
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xtalks, a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community, has partnered with Intertek Alchemy, the global leader in training solutions for the food industry, to host a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1pm EDT titled, Build a Mature Food Safety Culture that Delivers Results — Beyond GFSI Compliance.
This webinar is in response to the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification program owners (Safe Quality Food [SQF], the British Retail Consortium [BRC], etc.) now including food safety culture as a part of their audits.
Laura Dunn Nelson, VP Food Safety & Global Alliances, Intertek Alchemy, explains that because of GFSI compliance, most food manufacturing companies are asking: Will audit compliance achieve a strong food safety culture? How mature is our food safety culture? How can we achieve real improvements to our food safety culture?
Food industry professionals can join the live webinar with Laura to thoroughly understand GFSI's five dimensions of food safety culture and review the expectations from the GFSI certification programs.
Laura will also give practical steps on how to advance a company's maturity levels in each of the five dimensions of food safety culture.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Build a Mature Food Safety Culture that Delivers Results — Beyond GFSI Compliance.
