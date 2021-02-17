TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Clinical Trial Engagement Platform creates a single destination for patients to view all of a sponsor's clinical trials, but its value is so much greater than that. From education about clinical research to resources that help ease common concerns, a clinical trial engagement platform will transform the way sponsors connect with patients – all while gaining significant cost efficiencies, generating opportunities to communicate with scale, and enabling sponsors to positively interact with a diverse audience.
This webinar will illustrate why a clinical trial engagement platform is a critical asset for sponsors. We will explore what kind of content patients say influences them to learn more, and what motivates them to participate in clinical research. These areas of content and, importantly, acknowledgment of patients' health literacy levels, are vital to making your Clinical Trial Engagement Platform successful and will be shared throughout this webinar. We will also outline the components of a successful clinical trial engagement platform, including clinical-trial-finder search functionality, and provide a roadmap for how to execute this important project.
Why is a clinical trial engagement platform important, and how can you develop a successful one? Beyond helping connect patients to trials they may qualify for, creating such a platform allows sponsors to provide much-needed education about clinical trials, directly address issues that can impact participant diversity, create a database of patients who show interest and would like to be informed about future trials, engage HCPs and much more.
Join the live webinar on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2pm EST to hear from leading sponsors who have developed their own clinical trial engagement platforms. The panelists include:
- Neil Weisman, President, Continuum Clinical
- Yulia Urfer, Clinical Operations Manager, Debiopharm
- Kelly White, Head of Global Trial Optimization: Oncology, Merck
- Sara Pierson, Director of Patient Recruitment Programs, Pfizer
- Gwenn Oakes, Associate Director of Global Trial Optimization, Merck
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Building A Successful Clinical Trial Engagement Platform.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks