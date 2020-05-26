ENCINO, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Surgeon Gabriel Goren, MD says 'Rejuvahands TM' is the ONLY enduring option for seniority associated unsightly looking bulging hand veins.
Women are able to take good care of their faces and necks employing everything from, facials, Botox and lifts. But what happens when unsightly hand veins will still make a woman feel a degree of age related esthetic vulnerability? Yes, seniority is unavoidable, showing it, however, optional.
Of course, we have the fillers! They are causing a puffy appearance of hand hand and therefore, the veins should become less visible. The swollen hand appearance and the expensive almost yearly needed retreatments are two serious drawbacks. If to go for fillers, patient own fat transfers should last much longer!
Treating various vein disorders since 1984, Dr. Goren started to use by the end of that decade, the Swiss minimally invasive Ambulatory hook Phlebectomy ('Phlebos,'- vein in Gr.) for leg's varicose vein performed in an office setting under local anesthesia. His article, written together with USC's Prof. Albert Yellin and published in the Am. Journal of Surgery, 1991; vol.162, pages 166-74, is the first publication on the method in the American Surgical literature! Several other articles on the subject and results, were later published also in the peer reviewed J. Vasc. Surgery and Ann. of Vasc Surgery.
In 1995, by then after hundreds of successfully performed leg vein procedures, Dr. Goren was challenged by a patient to do something for her unsightly protruding hand veins. The rest is history, as they say.
The in-office procedure, using only small, 2-3 mm skin entry points enables the physician, using specially designed hooks, to tease out the unsightly veins. Both hands are treated in a single session. No stitches are needed. If no oral tranquilizers are used, in 2-21/2 hours the patients drive themselves away. No down time, or work-off time out is required. A dressing change the following day and avoiding direct water contact for 3-4 days is, however, a must. By now in over 500 cases, contrary to leg veins, no recurrences were ever encountered during all these 25 years.
For additional information, on technique and before and after pictures, please consult https://www.handveinsrejuvenation.com
Contact:
Gabriel Goren, MD
Vein Disorders Center
818.905.5502
240471@email4pr.com