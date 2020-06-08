BOSTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoy Health (Buoy), an AI-powered healthcare navigation platform, announced today the launch of its Back with CareTM employer platform and the formation of a corresponding advisory board, which will provide health resource navigation, risk assessment and personalized guidance for the transition back into the workplace for employers and employees across the country.
Back with Care provides daily screening and workplace return guidance, taking into account the safety of each employee and their personal and environmental risk factors. Buoy delivers population visibility into the risk factors of employee populations, and the ability to target workplace return decisions accordingly.
"At Buoy, we seek to give our users the most timely, actionable information, so they can make informed decisions about their health. This essential part of our mission has become even more critical in recent months," said Andrew Le, MD, CEO and co-founder of Buoy Health. "Our advisory board is yet another step to ensure our Back with Care platform is led by experts in the medical, scientific and economic fields and grounded in the best data and research—while also balancing the practical nuances and needs of every individual businesses' reopening strategy. We are thrilled to be working with such an accomplished group of professionals on this project."
Members of the board include:
- Margarita Alegria, PhD - Chief of the Disparities Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School
- John Brownstein, PhD - Epidemiology - Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children's Hospital, Founder of Healthmap, FluNearYou, CovidNearYou, and Circulation
- Jon Gruber, PhD - Economics - Ford Professor of Economics at MIT, architect of Massachusetts' healthcare reform and consultant for creation of the Affordable Care Act
- Michael Mina, MD PhD - Epidemiology - Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health and a core member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics
- Tia Powell, MD - Bioethicist, psychiatrist and epidemiologist, Directs the Center for Bioethics and Masters' in Bioethics at Montefiore Health Systems and Albert Einstein College of Medicine Fellow at Hastings Center
- Karla Satchell, PhD - Microbiology - Director of the Center for Structural Genomics of Infectious Diseases and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Northwestern
"As a nation we are between a rock (COVID-19) and a hard place (a depressed economy). The only way to get through this chasm is to design effective back to workplace strategies that can allow our economy to recover without re-triggering rapid growth in COVID19," said Gruber. "The Back with Care platform offers an opportunity to help design, implement and evaluate these types of strategies."
Back with Care advisory board members will provide an additional resource as Buoy customers plan their re-opening strategy and execution. The board will also provide insight into short- and long-term testing, treatment and vaccine opportunities that may influence Buoy solutions for positively engaging and guiding employees during the pandemic. This includes weekly testing and treatment pipeline updates, as well as evidence-based testing opportunities and thresholds for maintaining safer work environments.
For more information about the Back with Care solution, visit www.buoy.com. Additionally, Michael Mina, MD PhD, Jon Gruber, PhD, and Tia Powell, MD, will participate in a webinar Wed., June 10, at 1:00pmET to discuss strategies for a safe return to the workplace, register here.
About Buoy Health
Buoy Health is a digital health company developed out of the Harvard Innovation Labs by a team of doctors and data-scientists, aimed at providing personalized clinical support through technology to individuals the moment they have a healthcare concern. Buoy helps remove the fear and complexity that often confronts people as they enter the system by navigating and engaging patients intelligently. The all-in-one technology is able to deliver triage at scale with transparency, connecting individuals with the right care endpoints at the right time. For more information, please visit www.buoy.com.