NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced the appointment of Alan Sikarskie as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Sikarskie has complete oversight and leadership responsibility for the company's commodities testing division including sales, operations and full business profit and loss for North America.
Sikarskie is responsible for successfully leading the team toward growing the business and diversifying the commodities portfolio across the North American region. He will report to Donna Garbutt, Senior Vice President, Oil & Petroleum and Industry divisions, Bureau Veritas North America.
"Alan's experience in various industrial companies and most recently in aerospace manufacturing is a valuable asset as we continue to focus on innovation in commodities field offering broader range of services including mobile applications, lab outsourcing and digital services," said Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America. "We look forward to having Alan join our team, and step into the COO role as we continue to execute Bureau Veritas' growth strategy."
Sikarskie will lead a 1000 person team across multiple locations in North America. Bureau Veritas' network of laboratories, strategically located in key trading ports and terminals, provides precision analytical testing to both internationally recognized standards, and customer specific methodologies.
"I am excited about my new role as COO with Bureau Veritas and look forward to helping advance our efforts to shaping a world of trust through our testing, inspection, and certification services," said Alan Sikarskie, Vice President and COO, Commodities Testing, Bureau Veritas North America. "This is an important opportunity to build on the company's legacy and excellent performance to continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients across the region."
Before being appointed Chief Operating Officer of Bureau Veritas' commodities testing business, Sikarskie served in progressive leadership roles at Greiner Aerospace, Parker Aerospace, GE Aviation, and Elbit Systems. Sikarskie also served in the U.S. Navy.
Sikarskie holds degrees in Industrial Technology & Management from Ferris State University and an MBA from Western Michigan University. He also earned a Six Sigma Black Belt Certificate from Georgia Institute of Technology and is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin's Executive Development, Institute for Managerial Leadership (IML) program.
A graduate from Fort Worth's Leadership Class, Sikarskie worked with business leaders to address the diverse needs and issues of the Fort Worth community. He was also awarded Aircraft Maintenance Technology Magazine's 40 Under 40 Next Gen Award for his contributions to the aerospace industry. Sikarskie serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement, which focuses on inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.
As the demand for testing, inspection and certification services increases across the North American region, Bureau Veritas will accelerate its efforts to deliver innovative solutions that enable its clients to operate with integrity, reliability, and sustainability.
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Theresa Anderson
+1 917 344 4593
theresa.anderson@bureauveritas.com