IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands is pleased to announce its partnership with Burmeister Atteberry Family & Cosmetic Dental in Decatur, Illinois. The existing dental team and staff will remain with the office and the business will continue to operate under the name Burmeister Atteberry Family & Cosmetic Dental.
The partnership allows the office to focus exclusively on patient care with Smile Brands providing administrative support and services.
Dr. Chad Burmeister founded Burmeister Atteberry Family & Cosmetic Dental in 2001 with the goal of bringing healthy, beautiful smiles to patients of all ages. He currently leads a staff of nine.
The growing Decatur location also includes associate Dr. Cale Atteberry, who leads a staff of five.
Together, the teams deliver general preventive and restorative care, specialty care, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency services to patients in Decatur and the surrounding area.
Through the partnership, Smile Brands will provide administrative support and services to the practice including purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing.
"We felt that partnering with Smile Brands would only enhance the light-hearted, laid-back office culture that already exists at our practice," said Dr. Burmeister. "It allows us to focus even more on the patient and their dental care," said Dr. Burmeister.
Smile Brands co-founder and CEO Steve Bilt sees tremendous upside from partnering with Burmeister Atteberry Family & Cosmetic Dental. "The Burmeister Atteberry Family & Cosmetic Dental team has built an impressive practice with great patient ratings," said Bilt. "We look forward to partnering with them to deliver even more smiles in Decatur."
About Smile Brands:
Smile Brands Inc., based in Irvine California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports over 650 affiliated practices, with more than 8,000 team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio over 60 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three straight years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
