BALTIMORE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, July 7, 2021, BurnAlong, the world's leading health, wellness, and social motivation platform, and the National Register of Health Service Psychologists, the largest credentialing organization for health service psychologists, announce a partnership to provide clinical mental health classes from credentialed professionals via the BurnAlong platform. With specialty classes that offer holistic solutions to address social, occupational, and environmental pressures, BurnAlong and the National Register offer on-demand and live classes to support mental health nationally and globally via the BurnAlong platform.
The National Register, established in 1974, works to improve healthcare by credentialing licensed doctoral-level psychologists who meet exacting standards, adhere to ethical standards, and maintain active licenses and verifies these professionals to regulatory boards, healthcare providers, and consumers. The Health Service Psychologist (HSP) specializes in providing preventative care, assessments, and treatment in a variety of settings including counseling centers and hospitals. The National Register also manages a psychologist locator service, Find a Psychologist to increase access to qualified and credentialed doctoral level psychologists.
Johns Hopkins University researchers estimate 26 percent of American adults (aged 18+) suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder each year; annually, 18 percent of adults (18-54) experience anxiety disorders and nearly 10 percent experience a depressive illness for any given year. Further, the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) found that of the estimated 51.5 million adults who experience any mental illness, only 45 percent received mental health services. As adults age, the CDC has found that there is a marked decrease in those who receive therapy from a mental health professional with nearly 12 percent of those aged 18-44 receiving treatment in the last 12 months versus 9 percent with people aged 45-64.
During the pandemic the number of those experiencing mental health conditions, such as anxiety or depression, increased to nearly 40 percent in 2020. However, access to mental health care has been strained with the limitations of in-person care and availability of healthcare workers due to COVID-19. Thus, there is a dire need to extend mental health care resources to a global audience, who may lack access or funding to visit accredited mental health care professionals.
Through this newly formed partnership, the National Register of Health Service Psychologists and BurnAlong are extending clinical mental health resources to a global audience with classes such as "Mood and Mental Health," "Self-care," and "PTSD in Police Officers." Through the BurnAlong platform, the National Register's extensive network of clinical mental health service psychologists will produce specialty mental health classes, offered through the BurnAlong platform, to an expansive global audience for the first time.
Dr. Morgan Sammons, PhD, ABPP, and CEO of The National Register says, "We are committed to improving healthcare through our credentialing and the work of our extended network of Health Service Psychologists. Through the live and on-demand classes, offered with BurnAlong, we hope to reach a new audience with practical tools and holistic resources."
"BurnAlong recognizes the importance of mental health support and is thrilled about our partnership with The National Register and their extensive network of psychologists," says Daniel Freedman, co-CEO of BurnAlong, "With this partnership, we look forward to extending even more specialty classes to BurnAlong members and their families to increase their access to quality mental health resources."
You can learn more about BurnAlong's mental health classes, and our many other diverse categories, by visiting http://www.burnalong.com. To learn more about The National Register and their work, please visit https://www.nationalregister.org/.
ABOUT BURNALONG
BurnAlong (http://www.BurnAlong.com) is an online health, wellness, and fitness platform that works with leading employers, insurers, municipalities, non-profits, and health systems who provide BurnAlong for their employees, members, and patients. BurnAlong helps people achieve their health and wellness goals by giving them unparalleled access to more than 1,200+ instructors, teaching live and on-demand wellness classes across more than 45 categories - from traditional fitness to nutrition, financial wellness, adaptive workouts, chronic conditions, and more - for the entire family. People can take classes alone or live with others where they can see and hear each other for added social motivation.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL REGISTER OF HEALTH SERVICE PSYCHOLOGISTS
The National Register of Health Service Psychologists is the oldest and largest credentialing organization for psychologists. Established in 1974, the organization represents the interests of doctoral level health service psychologists by providing primary source verification of education, training, and licensure. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the National Register is the professional home for the health service psychologist, offering cutting edge training and advocacy to the profession.
