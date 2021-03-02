BALTIMORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BurnAlong, the Baltimore-based leading employer-focused health and wellness platform that is changing lives by bringing people across more than 70 countries the health and wellness programming they need and the social motivation to do it – through their employers, insurers, and medical and wellness professionals – today announced a $7 million fundraise led by Triventures.
Leveraging its video technology and social motivation platform, BurnAlong generates superior engagement and retention levels with programmatic health and wellness content, on a subscription basis, to employers, payers, and government entities. Content is provided by a fast-growing network of more than 1,000 wellness professionals teaching content across 45 categories, from cardio and yoga, to mindfulness and nutrition, to mental health to specialty areas and chronic conditions – including children, pre-natal, anxiety, cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's disease and adaptive workouts for people with disabilities.
BurnAlong clients range from Fortune 500 companies to municipalities to school districts to construction companies to banks to tech companies to insurers and hospitals. Wellness partners range from cancer specialists to nutritionists to boutique studios to YMCAs.
"This raise enables us to accelerate our national and international expansion, expand our specially programming, and increase our focus on data and medical outcomes," said Daniel Freedman and Mike Kott, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of BurnAlong. "Our employer, insurer, and medical and wellness partners are focused with us on ensuring that everyone, from children to seniors, have the physical, emotional, and financial programming and social support they need. In today's world there's a deep understanding that wellness programming can no longer just be targeting the small percentage of the population who are young and active."
Triventures Managing Partner Michal Geva will join the BurnAlong Board. She joins Pernille Spiers-Lopez, the former President and Global Head of HR of IKEA, and Josh Fidler, of Founding Partner of Bolder Ventures. The round included participation from BurnAlong's existing investors, including CR2 Ventures, TriSib, DM Wellness, Macks Managed Investments, Steve Altschuler (Co-Founder and Former Chair of Spark Therapeutics, and Former President and CEO of CHOP) and Sean Glass (Founder and CEO of Advantia Health).
"We are excited to partner with BurnAlong. The team has created a powerful platform which successfully leverages community, delivers quality content on demand and implements a deep understanding of user engagement. The future of work including employee health and wellness is changed forever after 2020 and BurnAlong is well-positioned to capitalize on this unique opportunity," Michal Geva said.
--
About BurnAlong:
BurnAlong (http://www.BurnAlong.com) is an online health, wellness, and fitness platform that works with leading employers, insurers, municipalities, non-profits, and health systems who provide BurnAlong for their employees, members, and patients. BurnAlong helps people achieve their health and wellness goals by giving them unparalleled access to more than 1,000+ instructors, teaching live and on-demand wellness classes across more than 45 categories - from traditional fitness to nutrition, financial wellness, adaptive workouts, chronic conditions, and more - for the entire family. People can take classes alone or live with others where they can see and hear each other for added social motivation.
About Triventures:
Founded in 2010, Triventures (https://www.triventures.vc/) is an early-stage venture capital that focuses on data driven healthcare solutions and opportunities that land on the intersection of health with other verticals. With offices in Israel and the Silicon Valley, the fund leverages its global footprint and has established a comprehensive network of top-tier strategic corporate limited partners. Among fund names among its strategic investors are some of the world's leading health systems and companies, finance groups, consumer electronics enterprises, insurance companies and telecommunication groups including: Medtronic, Philips, Boston Scientific, Abiomed, Intermountain Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Johnson and Johnson, Samsung, Nikon and Sheba Medical Center, one of the world's top 10 medical centers.
For press inquiries, contact press@burnalong.com or visit http://www.burnalong.com/press-inquiries.
Media Contact
Matthew Locker, BurnAlong, +1 5162536420, press@burnalong.com
SOURCE BurnAlong