TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most difficult parts of military service is transitioning back into society. To complicate matters, Veteran aid organizations have struggled to raise funds during the Covid-19 pandemic, making transitions difficult for many.
The #BurpeesForVets challenge is a social media nomination challenge to fundraise and advocate for Veteran wellness through a network of veteran-focused NGO's that offer programming in 3 key areas: mental wellness, workforce development and community building.
"The #BurpeesForVets Challenge is designed to give everyone a clear way to get involved in supporting veterans this November. With $11 and 11 seconds anyone can be a part of this movement that is taking over the internet for our nation's heroes." Mark Divine, former Navy SEAL Commander. Mark's video is both a call to action and a demonstration of how easy it is to get involved.
Starting on November 1st and going the full month of November, the campaign has 3 key components:
- Donate $11 to the Veterans transition fund - a 501(c)3 administered by Legacy Global
- Post a video on social media doing as many burpees as you can in 11 seconds
- Nominate 3 people to complete the challenge during the month of November
This construct is similar to the highly successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
100% of the funds donated (after credit card processing fees) go to the benefitting non-profits. The official website, BurpeesForVets.com, is where people can get involved/take action. It provides further details, makes donating easy and provides tips on how to share your video and nominate others.
The effort has strong support among the following: Fitness community groups like Spartan Racing, Ten Thousand activating their roster of fitness influencers, Onward2Opportunity engaging their alumni network, and brands like Hyperice and BetterHelp providing donor incentives, all are stepping up to drive this movement forward for the military community.
On Veterans Day this campaign is featuring a 5-hour invitational SEALFIT event on Veterans Day to promote the challenge and raise funds with a goal of $100,000. Participants include influencers, professional athletes, CrossFitters, MMA fighters, Veterans and thought leaders.
This campaign is meant to represent the future of veteran support, empowering them with tools they need to successfully transition.
Originally started in 2019 by former Navy SEAL Commander Mark Divine, #BurpeesForVets set a series of records while fundraising for veteran mental health programming via The Courage Foundation. In collaboration with For Purpose, this campaign has grown to provide a clear and meaningful way for people to get involved in supporting veterans this November through a social media nomination challenge.
