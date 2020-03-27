LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Dental Association (ADA) has recommended that dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks, which has led to an increased number of dental professionals out of work, or working less. BURST, an oral care subscription company, is assisting these dental professionals whose offices have either closed temporarily, or remain open but then put them at risk through close contact, potential contamination of saliva, and shortage of protective equipment during the current COVID-19 Pandemic.
The closures and reduced hours affect not only hygienists but also hourly employees at these practices, leaving a vast majority out of work, or on reduced hours. Data from the ADA suggests there are over 350,000 working dental professionals in the USA.
BURST works extremely closely with the dental community, and today announces they are waiving the $20 fee for dental professionals to join the BURST Ambassador program. The program allows working dental professionals to gain additional income through working with BURST as an ambassador, even from home, by recommending BURST products and collaborating with BURST on product innovations. BURST can reveal that as of today, a total of $5 million has been distributed to-date to over 25,000 dental professionals.
BURST has also declared they are donating a portion of sales, up to $20k, to the Direct Relief organisation in light of COVID-19. Direct Relief supports public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S., China and globally by providing personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19. In the US, they're delivering protective masks – along with exam gloves and isolation gowns – to health care organizations in areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Nancy Tran, RDH, gives insight into unique issues facing the hygienist profession right now: "Our profession is in a really tough spot--we either risk our health or lose our livelihood. It's a no win situation. We're particularly at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 due largely to close contact, contamination of saliva, and a current shortage of protective equipment. As a result of this, most hygienists are either out of jobs because offices are closed and are dealing solely with emergency patients with no pay, or, where offices are still open as usual, many hygienists feel forced to work and risk exposure because they fear losing their jobs."
Jessica Morgan, RDH, commented on the importance of the support she receives from BURST: "BURST providing passive income during this stressful time has been a huge blessing and relief. On removing the joining fee for ambassadors - I think it's a great opportunity and nice gesture provided by BURST to support the community."
Nancy Tran, RDH, added: "The financial support that I've received through BURST has been life changing and comforting, and allows me to have a sense of financial relief, especially during times like this. It's truly outstanding what BURST has done for the dental community. Removing the $20 fee allows any dental professional in financial need the ability to recommend and earn in the comforts of their home via social media and word of mouth."
Hamish Khayat, Founder, BURST Oral Care, commented: "The current global situation is creating significant concerns, both financially and health-wise, for dentists, hygienists and assistants all over the country, and we hope to do our bit through allowing easy-access to our ambassador program, and donation to Direct Relief. We'll continue to work closely with our BURST ambassadors, who we consider our family."
