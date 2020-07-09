DENVER, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data solutions for the healthcare industry, received the coveted award for Innovative Entrepreneurship in Blockchain Industry Solutions this week at the 2020 Enterprise Blockchain Awards hosted by Blockchain Revolution Global. The company's CEO, Frank Ricotta, was also recognized as a finalist for Blockchain Leadership, and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Wendy Charles was a finalist for the New Frontiers in Blockchain Research award.
BurstIQ has emerged as the clear market leader in providing blockchain-enabled data solutions for the healthcare, life sciences and identity industries. The company's core platform allows enterprises and government agencies to build secure data networks for managing multi-dimensional profiles, cryptographic ownership and consent-based access to data. The platform allows data producers and data consumers to connect with each other and exchange data in a secure and regulatory compliant framework.
The company supports over 100 partners on five continents; partner solutions include health information exchanges, enterprise data networks, workflow optimization, revenue cycle, know-your-customer (KYC) and distributed identity, personal health records, contact tracing, immunity passes, and more. The company is a strategic partner to the International Trade Administration (ITA), serves as an advisor to OECD and the EU Parliament, and was the first blockchain company to join the UN Global Compact.
"We believe very strongly in the power of blockchain to increase both transparency and security of health and identity data," says Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "Being recognized by Blockchain Revolution Global validates that we are making a positive impact in the market, and we are honoured to be recognized."
The award follows closely on the heels of the company's launch of Research Foundry, a global coalition of enterprises and entrepreneurs working together to solve COVID-19 and other global health challenges, as well as the announcement of a collaboration between BurstIQ, American Heart Association and Hitachi Vantara to bring together data, science, and technology to drive breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19.
