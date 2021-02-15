BUTLER, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the pandemic stretches into a new year, printed electronics and user interface manufacturer Butler Technologies, Inc. is introducing a solution for businesses and facilities focused on enhancing health and safety. Using their vast experience in both print technology and materials, the Pennsylvania-based company is printing a copper-based formula on a flexible material to protect touchpoints and surfaces from harmful viruses and bacteria.
Deriving its name from copper's atomic number, 29, Defender29 applies a proprietary copper coating to an adhesive-backed, shapeable vinyl, making it accessible for businesses of all types and user-friendly. Copper, long recognized for its natural, anti-microbial properties, kills bacteria within minutes and viruses within hours, while vinyl's flexibility allows users to attach Defender29 to surfaces that are breeding grounds for harmful bacteria and viruses, such as door handles, railings, and levers. It also withstands thousands of touches and stays in place for 90 days while retaining the same level of protection. When it's time to replace, Defender29 is designed to be easily removed without leaving behind adhesive residue.
"By now, we're all familiar with the scenario of opening a door in a public space and immediately seeking hand-sanitizer to destroy any potential microbes," said Jamie Orlando, director of sales and marketing. "Defender29 decreases that anxiety and is the first step to building a comprehensive health and safety plan in any facility. Quite literally, this technology helps organizations, their employees and everyday Americans open doors comfortably once again."
New Defender29 users can begin with an easy-to-use starter kit that allows them to experiment and learn to use the product on their own, or they can work with the experts at Butler Technologies to create custom designs for their unique surfaces. From medical facilities to small businesses, large retail stores, industrial factories or public space uses, Defender29 is an adaptable, cost-effective solution that fits any facilities budget.
"Coming at a time when businesses, nonprofit organizations and governments must balance efforts to create a safe and healthy environment with navigating difficult financial circumstances, Defender29 is a solution for everyone," said Tristan Tripodi, president of Butler Technologies.
As a leading manufacturer of innovative printed electronics and materials, Butler Technologies is continuing to iterate on the technology, as well. The company and its partners are developing new copper inks, additives, and traits to improve Defender29 and get even closer to 100% protection.
"Even as vaccines are introduced, hopefully heralding a coronavirus-free future, the pandemic will persist for the foreseeable future," said COO Mike Wagner. "Additionally, this crisis will leave the public with a heightened awareness of the dangers presented by unseen bacteria and viruses. Business entities and organizations will need to reckon with that reality and build trust in their spaces by continuing to rely on health and safety measures like Defender29."
To learn more or purchase a Defender29 starter kit for $44.99, visit the website here.
Butler Technologies, Inc. is a high tech, precision screen printer specializing in printed electronics and user interface products. For nearly 30 years, the engineers located in Butler, Pennsylvania have partnered with companies worldwide to design, develop and manufacture new technology using its cutting-edge digital printing, screen printing, assembly and laser cutting capabilities. To learn more, visit http://www.butlertechnologies.com.
Jamie Orlando, Butler Technologies, Inc.
