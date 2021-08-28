BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An August 17 article on BE Latina seeks to fill in readers on the necessary information they should have before having the procedure best known as the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). The article describes the details of the procedure as well as its continually growing popularity; it also warns about potential risks, particularly against traveling by airplane too soon after the procedure, when sitting on the buttocks for an extended period may pose a serious risk. Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known to colleagues and patients simply as Dr. J, says that while the lurid headlines featured in many online publications might understandably concern women, the fat-transfer based form of buttock augmentation has been performed millions of times with outstanding outcomes. It is extremely safe and produces outstanding outcomes when performed by an experienced and competent board-certified plastic surgeon using the latest best practices.
Dr. J says that he has perfected his own refinement of the procedure, the Natural Butt Lift® or NBL®, and that he can promise that every procedure is performed with painstaking caution and attention to detail. He says that that the article is, however, absolutely correct in saying that patients should do plenty of research before getting a procedure as not all doctors and plastic surgeons are the same.
Dr. J adds that patients should only consider a board-certified plastic surgeon for any procedure but that's only the start. He adds that the most important thing for patients getting the procedure to understand is the importance of getting the finest possible plastic surgeon to perform their procedure. He adds that, as far as obtaining the best possible outcomes, it's important to research a doctor's reputation and past work.
Dr. J adds that he is double-board certified in both plastic surgery as well as general surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, the two primary physicians' groups in their respective categories. He adds that people who want to look up his record of procedures can see his five-star ratings on sites like RealSelf and Yelp.
Dr. J says that whatever procedure patients are interested in, whether it's an NBL®, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, or facial rejuvenation, interested readers can explore his site for past patients outcomes. Dr. J's qualifications as a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon can be seen online and interested prospective patients are invited to call (310) 228-3151 to learn more.
