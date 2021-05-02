SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butterbean Organics, a company founded by a parent for parents and their children, has been recognized by Kitchen Stewardship for the third time in a row as one of the best and most reliable providers of natural mineral sunscreens on the market. The company's ethos includes the promise of sustainability in packaging and certified organic ingredient sourcing abilities, empowering small local businesses, and practicing Fair Trade. Butterbean Organics has a permanent sense of responsibility when it comes to delivering high-quality, non-chemical, and entirely safe products for the needs of all children, to promote health and well-being among the youngest.
"The skin of our babies and toddlers is thin and contains less melanin. Ultraviolet rays penetrate the skin of children much deeper and burn more easily, which is why children are much more exposed to the negative effects of radiation than adults," said Summer Brown, a mother of five and the founder of Butterbean Organics. "Our natural mineral sunscreens aim at creating a barrier on your child's delicate skin that will prevent the sun's harmful impact to penetrate the epidermis and permanently damage its tissue. Butterbean Organics is grateful for the honorable recognition and strives to continue making a positive impact on the health of our children and the planet."
Ultraviolet radiation is the most powerful environmental factor responsible for developing melanoma and other skin cancers. People who sunbathe intensively while on vacation or during summertime and suffer frequent sunburns - that is, quickly receive a high dose of UV radiation toxic to the skin - are at the highest risk for skin cancer. Unfortunately, our children and adolescents are the most vulnerable and highly exposed to the harmful effects of sunbathing. Their skin captures sun rays more effectively, producing extensive sunburns, which translates into the risk of developing some form of skin cancer in the future. While limiting sun exposure is the best form of prevention, the reality is most parents know the benefits of being outdoors and catching some of the mid-summer sun rays. Mineral sunscreens can fight off the harmful effects of UV radiation safely and effectively by reflecting it back from the child's skin without penetrating its layers. It is in our hands to choose the top quality products for the fragile skin of our children.
