YOKNEAM, Israel, Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butterfly Medical Ltd., an Israeli medical company developing a novel implant for the prostate for the treatment of enlarged prostate (BPH) symptoms in aging men, today announced that it has appointed, medical device and urology industry leader, Mr. Steffen Hovard, to serve as an independent director of Butterfly Medical's Board of Directors.
Over the last 20 years, Mr. Hovard has held multiple leadership roles at subsidiaries of Coloplast, a publicly-traded global medical device company. Most recently, he served as the President of Interventional Urology from 2011 to 2019. At Interventional Urology, Mr. Hovard operated in a CEO capacity leading approximately 900 employees across corporate development with complete oversight of R&D, operations/manufacturing, marketing, sales, human resources, finance and legal. The business generated sales of approximately $300 million, and sustained growth greater than the industry average. Additionally, he led the global functions of the group including manufacturing in France and the United States, and sales organizations in 19 countries. Before that, Mr. Hovard served as the Vice President and Directeur General of Coloplast's Urology business in France.
"We are excited to welcome Mr. Steffen Hovard as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Butterfly's board," said Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Chairman of Butterfly Medical. "His exceptional track record has made Steffen a respected and well-known executive in the medical device and urology industry. Steffen shares our vision on how Butterfly's disruptive technology can transform the industry and his unique insights will help guide our vision and future strategic opportunities."
Mr. Steffen Hovard commented "I'm honored and excited to join the Butterfly Board of Directors. I look forward to contributing to this strong team of directors and seeing Butterfly realize its full potential by setting a new standard of care for BPH treatment and meeting the needs of this large patient group."
Butterfly Medical was founded in late 2014, as part of the portfolio of Alon Medtech Ventures' incubator, with the goal of developing a non-surgical treatment for men suffering from BPH symptoms. The company was founded by Mr. Yehuda Bachar, a seasoned entrepreneur in the medical device space. The technology developed by the company allows for the procedure to be transferred from the operating room to the clinic, eliminating the need for hospitalization, and significantly shortening recovery time. The company is currently conducting clinical trials in Israel, showing good safety and efficacy outcomes. The company is preparing to launch its Pivotal trial in the US, as part of the FDA clearance process. For more information, see http://www.butterfly-medical.com.
