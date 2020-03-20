ATLANTA, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, people everywhere have a free, online way to check their risk of COVID-19 at C19check.com. The Emory Department of Emergency Medicine and the Emory Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response advised the makers of Vital software on designing a tool, available immediately, so the general public can better self-triage before heading to a hospital. The site is for educational purposes and not a replacement for a healthcare provider evaluation.
"We're all fighting, in ways big and small, to keep our loved ones out of harm's reach. But the anxiety and uncertainty around the best way to do that can result in crowded emergency departments that will have difficulty managing the surge," said Dr. Justin Schrager, Emergency Medicine physician at Emory University Hospital and co-founder of Vital. "Our goal with C19check.com is to prevent that from happening, while also making it super simple for people to understand and follow CDC guidelines."
C19check.com acts as an easy way to digest expert information and choose the best plan of action. Based on the answers to questions about signs and symptoms, age and other medical problems, a person is directed to guidance based on CDC guidelines and is placed into one of three categories:
- high risk (needs immediate medical attention),
- intermediate risk (can contact their doctor for guidance about how to best manage their illness),
- low risk (can most likely administer self-care or recover at home).
In any case, the person is never dissuaded from seeking professional medical advice or contacting their healthcare provider for more guidance.
"Doctors know that crowded waiting rooms could make the problem worse because people sick with COVID-19 could infect others, speeding the overall rate of infection," said Dr. Alex Isakov, Executive Director of Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response, and Co-Author of the SORT algorithm. "Keeping stress off the system and limiting exposure for at-risk populations is going to be key to managing the community spread of COVID-19."
The site is live now, and will be available for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. It was built as a public service and is completely free. It is available on any computer, and can be used by medical professionals or lay people. It collects no personal information. It makes the company no money. Users can opt to share a zip code to contribute to research tracking the geographic spread and eventual recovery from the pandemic.
"The goal of this tool is to empower individuals, to better understand CDC guidance, and help to inform them about whether they should stay at home, seek medical care or go to the hospital," said Dr. David Wright, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine. "We understand the public is concerned about the pandemic, and about their signs and symptoms. They want guidance and we built this as a resource to help guide their actions, with easy to use, accessible information."
About C19check.com: The site, built at Emory with Dr. Alex Isakov, Executive Director of Emory CEPAR, and Co-Author of the SORT algorithm; Dr. David Wright, Chair of the Emory Emergency Department; and Dr. Justin Schrager, Emergency Medicine physician at Emory University Hospital. It is powered by Vital, a company that Dr. Schrager launched, along with Aaron Patzer, founder of Mint.com, to help offset the already overloaded work of Emergency Departments. With the rise of COVID-19, Justin and Aaron foresaw an overload of ERs worldwide, sought a tool to help patients better self-triage before burdening hospitals, and found none. They diverted all of Vital's resources into building C19check.com, tapped world-renowned clinical experts to help, and hope that the tool will both help alleviate the mounting burden on the global healthcare system, and aid researchers in tracking the spread and evolution of the pandemic over time.