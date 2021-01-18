STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to join the presentation of C-RAD's fourth quarter 2020

Date: Thursday January 28, 2021 / kl. 11:00 CET
Venue: Online Presentation
Topic: C-RAD Year-end Report 2020

Procedure:
Please register online through the website:  

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3728740110821232396

After the registration, you will receive a confirmation via email.

A recording of the presentation will be made accessible on the C-RAD website after the presentation.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD. Inspiring excellence in cancer treatment.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For further information:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/c-rad/r/c-rad-web-presentation-year-end-report-2020,c3269572

The following files are available for download:

