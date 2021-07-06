CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C-Strategies Inc., a strategic communications and public affairs firm, has been named the winner of one Golden Trumpet award for Public Affairs, two Silver Trumpets for Crisis Communications and Media Relations, and was also named as a finalist for the Elynore D. Meserow Creativity Award in the 62nd annual Publicity Club of Chicago (PCC) Golden Trumpet Awards.
The Publicity Club of Chicago Golden Trumpet Awards honor distinguished achievements in public relations, marketing and communications and are among the most prestigious award programs in the Midwest. The award ceremony, which was attended by over 200 guests, took place virtually on Thursday, June 17.
Becky Carroll — Founder, President, and CEO of C-Strategies — is a seasoned communications veteran and one of Chicago's top public affairs strategists. Since founding C-Strategies in 2015, Carroll and her team have led public engagement and communications campaigns around key public policy, legislative, education, economic development, healthcare, workforce, fintech, technology, women's, and finance issues, among others.
"It is an honor to be recognized by the Publicity Club of Chicago in this year's Golden Trumpet Awards and I am ecstatic to share this accomplishment with my amazing team that works tirelessly on behalf of our clients to help them meet their goals," said Carroll. "We take great pride in creating engaging and impactful communications and PR campaigns and are grateful to work with clients that allow us to bring them to life."
Each year, the Golden Trumpet awards are judged and selected from hundreds of entries by Chicago's top practitioners. In this year's competitive cycle, C-Strategies won one Gold and two Silver Trumpets, and was nominated as a finalist for the Elynore D. Meserow Creativity Award in the following categories with the following campaigns:
- Gold Trumpet for Public Affairs and Finalist for the Elynore D. Meserow Creativity Award: "Can't Beat 'Em, Eat 'Em" for the Asian Carp Challenge
- Silver Trumpet for Media Relations: "Leveraging the Teacher Shortage Crisis" for the Golden Apple Foundation
- Silver Trumpet for Crisis Communication: "Saving Chicago House" for Chicago House
As a mission-driven firm, C-Strategies focuses not only on the execution and results of their campaigns, but also how each one aligns with their goal of making Chicago and Illinois a better place for all. Each of C-Strategies' entries honored that goal:
- "Can't Beat 'Em, Eat 'Em": Asian Carp is an invasive species fish that threatens Chicago's water ecosystem and the regional fishing industry. C-Strategies' strategic earned media campaign secured ample coverage from Chicago's top outlets, including the front page of the Chicago Tribune, drawing traffic to the Asian Carp Challenge event and helping its organizers "sell out" of 1000+ free Asian Carp burgers and tacos.
- "Leveraging the Teacher Shortage Crisis": Golden Apple's Accelerators Program works to address the growing teacher shortage crisis in central, southern, and western Illinois. In its first year, C-Strategies' campaign helped increase program applications from 11 to over 300. Most recently, on the heels of the pandemic, C-Strategies' targeted legislative outreach campaign helped Golden Apple successfully secure a budget recommendation from the Illinois State Board of Education for $5 million.
- "Saving Chicago House": When the AIDS/HIV service institution Chicago House discovered it was the victim of an alleged complex financial scheme by a former top employee, C-Strategies' crisis communications campaign helped ensure that Chicago House's doors stayed open to the vulnerable populations it serves by controlling the narrative of what happened, when, and how.
C-Strategies, a 100% woman-owned, WBE and ACDBE certified firm, works with corporations, foundations, and non profit organizations across industries, helping its clients tell their stories across communication platforms through advocacy campaigns, crisis management, brand reputation services, earned media, event planning, message development and thought leadership.
Learn More About C-Strategies: https://www.cstrategies.com/
###
Media Contact
Caroline Wellford, C-Strategies, +1 9012167657, caroline@cstrategiesllc.com
SOURCE C-Strategies