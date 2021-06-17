BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CūtisCare, a leader in wound care and hyperbaric management, extends their Hyperbaric Aware™ Website and national campaign to elevate awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an effective healing option for many different chronic conditions. Still, many go years without this treatment because they are unaware of treatment benefits, indications, and the patient selection criteria of hyperbaric medicine.
More than seven million people in the United States are living with chronic wounds. About 34 million people have diabetes, and it is estimated that 25% of the diabetic population will develop a diabetic foot ulcer. People with diabetes are at an increased risk for developing complications that can sometimes lead to amputations. Many of these complications include peripheral arterial disease, lower limb neuropathy, or wounds or ulcers that are slow to heal. Of the nearly 200,000 amputations performed each year, about 60% of them are performed on adults diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetic wound of the lower extremity is one of the more common indications for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, referred to in the healthcare community as HBO2 and within the general public, as HBOT.
Hyperbaric oxygen treatment is breathing 100% oxygen in a chamber, the air pressure is increased two to three times more than normal air pressure. Hyperbaric oxygen increases the dissolved oxygen and increases the amount of oxygenated plasma that is dissolved in tissue. It also increases reactive oxygen species and nitrogen species to increase growth factor synthesis, stem cell proliferation, diminished inflammatory response and enhanced white blood cell killing of bacteria. The goal of treatment is to increase hyperoxygenation of tissue, which leads to fibroblast proliferation, collagen deposition and stimulates the release of growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing.
However, there's a largely underserved population of patients who could benefit from hyperbaric medicine because of a lack of awareness. The Hyperbaric Aware™ website and campaign aims to promote hyperbaric oxygen therapy benefits, which will help people prolong lives, reduce amputations, and reduce the cost of care while improving quality of life.
The Hyperbaric Aware website, in collaboration with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) and physician leaders, will share articles, latest research, and expert insight for physicians, patients and the general public to spread awareness about a critical modality for wound healing.
About CūtisCare
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.
