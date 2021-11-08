DOVER, Del., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC), a not-for-profit national industry association comprised of healthcare industry providers, suppliers and other stakeholders, has developed a resource to help healthcare providers evaluate vendor credentialing organizations during an RFP process. This question matrix is designed to assess an organization's alignment with the new ANSI/NEMA SC 1-2020 American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare, which provides guidance to enable consistent, cost-effective and compliant credentialing of all representatives working in healthcare facilities in the United States.
"This toolkit evolved from a healthcare provider's request for help," explained Mickey Kaufman, C4UHC executive director. "The provider had issued an RFP to several vendor credentialing organizations and needed to know what specific questions to ask that would help them evaluate each candidate's alignment with the new ANSI/NEMA Standard. We realized that other providers might find this useful as well, so we created a comprehensive document designed to help any healthcare provider."
The toolkit provides specific questions covering general alignment, data management, fees and payments, safety management, data platform functionality, implementation planning, and specific personally identifiable information, personal health information and health record collection methods. For each question, the toolkit details the significance of the question for providers, suppliers and third-party organizations involved with the process.
Interested providers and suppliers may request the RFP Toolkit by visiting https://c4uhc.org/contact/ and completing the request form.
About C4UHC
The mission of C4UHC, a 501 (c)(6) tax exempt corporation, is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to advance American National Standards for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process. This will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.
