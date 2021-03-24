DALLAS, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company today announced it has earned a Nation Safety Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), which were presented at the 31st annual Excellence in Construction Awards during the ABC convention 2021 in Grapevine, Texas, on March 10th.
"It is without a doubt an honor to be nationally recognized for safety excellence. However, the truer honor is working with every Cadence McShane employee who makes safety a major element of our culture and whose efforts have made this award possible," remarked John Schmidt, Vice President of Health, Safety, and Environmental. "This award was won by the Cadence McShane team, not just a particular group of individuals. The entire organization deserves recognition for this win and their continued dedication to safety."
The 2020 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC's STEP Safety Management System in 2020. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and video interviews conducted by members of ABC's National Health and Safety Committee.
"Cadence McShane is creating the conditions for its people to do their job well in a safe, healthy and mentally fit environment," said 2021 ABC National Chair of the Board of Directors Steve Klessig, Vice President of Architecture and Engineering, Keller Inc., Kaukauna, Wisconsin. "A culture of both safety and total human health cannot exist without leadership choosing daily to not to compromise on safety, and ABC commends this safety leader in our industry for modeling this belief in every action."
The National Safety Excellence Awards are presented in three major North American Industry Classification System code categories: NAICS 236 – Construction of Buildings; NAICS 237 – Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction; and NAICS 238 – Specialty Trade Contractors.
STEP, the standard for developing world-class safety management systems in construction, is designed to help both large and small contractors evaluate every aspect of their corporate safety and health programs and identify opportunities for improvement.
CNA is the presenting sponsor of the National Safety Excellence Awards.
About Cadence McShane Construction Company
Cadence McShane Construction Company is the builder of choice in the state of Texas and its surrounding region, specializing in the Education, Multifamily, Senior Living, Commercial, and Industrial market sectors. As a highly experienced provider of general construction, design-build, and construction management, Cadence McShane deploys a culture of relentless service with an entrepreneurial spirit that originates from the inside of each individual and helps constantly deliver reliable results of excellence. Since 1985, our dedication and commitment to this philosophy have built a solid foundation of expertise for everything we do. For additional information, visit the firm's website at http://www.cadencemcshane.com.
